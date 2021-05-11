RAM is a crucial aspect of any desktop, and with more and more cases featuring transparent side panels, how your memory looks is becoming just as important. Because of this, PNY’s latest XLR8 lineup of EPIC-X RGB RAM features a beautiful design as well as high-end specs, like a 4000MHz clock speed.

PNY’s XLR8 EPIC-X RGB RAM is perfect for any setup

While RGB was all the rage for quite some time, many gamers are going away from multi-colored setups to things that are a bit more monochrome. While white and black can be popular, the thing I love about RGB components is the ability to pick one color and set my entire computer to that. This allows me to change the theme of my desktop quite easily, and gives me the ability to shake things up or make them nice and simple depending on what mood I’m in.

PNY’s XLR8 EPIC-X RGB RAM offers dual-sided 5×2 RGB LEDs and a “massive frosted light guide lens.” This combined to create gorgeous lighting effects, which is how this RAM can match any system it goes in. PNY also built the RAM to sync with AURA SYNC, RGB Fusion 2.0, Mystic Light Sync, and Polychrome SYNC1 for tying it into your motherboard’s included software.

Performance for any level of computer

With a preconfigured XMP 2.0 profile for automatic and consistent overclocking, this RAM is designed to give you the best performance off-the-shelf with both Intel and AMD processors. You’ll find that this RAM clocks in at 4000MHz with a CAS latency of 18 and a 1.35V, which is perfect for high-end and mid-range systems alike.

Availability

PNY’s XLR8 EPIC-X RGB Gaming RAM is available starting today at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from PNY.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s awesome to see PNY launching higher-end RGB RAM that features a more unique design than what we normally see launched. With XMP 2.0, it’ll also be perfect to pair with the latest from Intel and AMD for automatic overclocking, as it takes the guesswork out of trying to push your RAM to its maximum performance. Will you be checking out PNY’s RAM for your next build? Sound off in the comments below.

