FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PNY upgrades your desktop with 4000MHz XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 RAM

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNewspny

RAM is a crucial aspect of any desktop, and with more and more cases featuring transparent side panels, how your memory looks is becoming just as important. Because of this, PNY’s latest XLR8 lineup of EPIC-X RGB RAM features a beautiful design as well as high-end specs, like a 4000MHz clock speed.

PNY’s XLR8 EPIC-X RGB RAM is perfect for any setup

While RGB was all the rage for quite some time, many gamers are going away from multi-colored setups to things that are a bit more monochrome. While white and black can be popular, the thing I love about RGB components is the ability to pick one color and set my entire computer to that. This allows me to change the theme of my desktop quite easily, and gives me the ability to shake things up or make them nice and simple depending on what mood I’m in.

PNY’s XLR8 EPIC-X RGB RAM offers dual-sided 5×2 RGB LEDs and a “massive frosted light guide lens.” This combined to create gorgeous lighting effects, which is how this RAM can match any system it goes in. PNY also built the RAM to sync with AURA SYNC, RGB Fusion 2.0, Mystic Light Sync, and Polychrome SYNC1 for tying it into your motherboard’s included software.

Performance for any level of computer

With a preconfigured XMP 2.0 profile for automatic and consistent overclocking, this RAM is designed to give you the best performance off-the-shelf with both Intel and AMD processors. You’ll find that this RAM clocks in at 4000MHz with a CAS latency of 18 and a 1.35V, which is perfect for high-end and mid-range systems alike.

Availability

PNY’s XLR8 EPIC-X RGB Gaming RAM is available starting today at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from PNY.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s awesome to see PNY launching higher-end RGB RAM that features a more unique design than what we normally see launched. With XMP 2.0, it’ll also be perfect to pair with the latest from Intel and AMD for automatic overclocking, as it takes the guesswork out of trying to push your RAM to its maximum performance. Will you be checking out PNY’s RAM for your next build? Sound off in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

pny

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LEGO’s new 2,000-piece ‘Friends’ set ...
MSI’s 11th Gen. Intel laptops feature RTX 30-seri...
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here...
Reebok x Cardi B are delivering Mother’s Day styl...
New Samsung Smart Monitor surfaces with smaller size, u...
LEGO UCS AT-AT rumored to release this fall, joins 9 ot...
ASUS’ pencil-thin 15-inch portable monitor plumme...
Columbia’s Camo Zigzag MacBook Backpack dives to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Review: The king of low latency [Video]

Learn More
Review

Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT Review: Full-featured affordable gaming keyboard [Video]

Learn More

ROCCAT’s all-new Vulcan Pro keyboard features optical-tactile switches for a unique experience

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, M1 MacBook Air $49 off, Xbox Spring Sale, more

Learn More
$200 off

ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus G14 features an 8-core Ryzen 9 + RTX 2060 for mobile gaming at $1,150

$1,150 Learn More

ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard features a semi-translucent RGB top at $60, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Incredibox, iWriter, SiNKR, Mybrushes, more

FREE+ Learn More