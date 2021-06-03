Sit your MacBook on this Nulaxy laptop stand at a new Amazon all-time low: $18.50 (Reg. $24+)

Nulaxy Direct (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering its C3 Aluminum Laptop Stand for $18.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24, it fetched $30 or more for most of last year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Along with its Space Gray-like colorway and feature appearance in our 2020 gift guides, this is a great option for MacBook users of all kinds, DJs, Chromebook owners, and more. The clean minimalist design is constructed from “premium 5mm aluminum alloy” with a 33-pound weight capacity and compatibility with all laptops from 10- to 16-inches. It brings your device an extra 7-inches of the desktop for a more ergonomic experience while helping to prevent over-heating. This one collapses into three pieces for easy storage and transportation as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the gray colorway isn’t working for your setup, consider this sliver model with a very similar design for $16 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. The brand name isn’t quite as well known here, but it carries solid ratings from over 1,000 Amazon customers and includes very similar compatibility.

Be sure to head over to our Apple deal hub for price drops on the new M1 gear, iPad, and much more. Then check out this ongoing deal on the gorgeous Twelve South Curve MacBook stand while it’s down at $46 as well as Amazon’s best-selling lap desk with a built-in MacBook stand along with this fully-adjustable MacBook stand for $23.50.

More on the Nulaxy C3 Aluminum Laptop Stand:

With the open back design it offers the best ventilation and airflow needed to cool either your notebook or gaming laptop and preventing it from Overheating. And the rubber pads and aluminum alloy acts as a thermal pad to take the heat of too. Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-16 inches such as MacBook 12/ 13 MacBook Air 13 Macbook Pro 13/ 15 Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook and other notebook PC computer sizes between in 10-16 inches.

