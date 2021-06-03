FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sit your MacBook on this Nulaxy laptop stand at a new Amazon all-time low: $18.50 (Reg. $24+)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesNulaxy
Reg. $24+ $18.50

Nulaxy Direct (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering its C3 Aluminum Laptop Stand for $18.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24, it fetched $30 or more for most of last year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Along with its Space Gray-like colorway and feature appearance in our 2020 gift guides, this is a great option for MacBook users of all kinds, DJs, Chromebook owners, and more. The clean minimalist design is constructed from “premium 5mm aluminum alloy” with a 33-pound weight capacity and compatibility with all laptops from 10- to 16-inches. It brings your device an extra 7-inches of the desktop for a more ergonomic experience while helping to prevent over-heating. This one collapses into three pieces for easy storage and transportation as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the gray colorway isn’t working for your setup, consider this sliver model with a very similar design for $16 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. The brand name isn’t quite as well known here, but it carries solid ratings from over 1,000 Amazon customers and includes very similar compatibility. 

Be sure to head over to our Apple deal hub for price drops on the new M1 gear, iPad, and much more. Then check out this ongoing deal on the gorgeous Twelve South Curve MacBook stand while it’s down at $46 as well as Amazon’s best-selling lap desk with a built-in MacBook stand along with this fully-adjustable MacBook stand for $23.50

More on the Nulaxy C3 Aluminum Laptop Stand:

With the open back design it offers the best ventilation and airflow needed to cool either your notebook or gaming laptop and preventing it from Overheating. And the rubber pads and aluminum alloy acts as a thermal pad to take the heat of too. Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-16 inches such as MacBook 12/ 13 MacBook Air 13 Macbook Pro 13/ 15 Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook and other notebook PC computer sizes between in 10-16 inches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Nulaxy

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pick up a new UHDTV from $700: VIZIO 85-inch 120Hz 4K, ...
Anker’s PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C hub + charger pack...
Snag two highly-rated 25-foot 3-outlet extension cords ...
Bring Playmobil’s vintage Volkswagen T1 Bus to yo...
Get some fresh air while cruising on a Hover-1 Helix El...
OtterBox + PopSocket iPhone 12 series cases now 43% off...
Controller Gear Switch accessory deals from $15.50: Sli...
These highly-rated 4K action cameras can shoot up to 24...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Twelve South Curve stylishly upholds your MacBook at $46 (Save 23%)

$46 Learn More
Save 20%

Take 20% off Amazon’s best-selling lap desk with built-in MacBook stand, now $29

$29 Learn More
42% off

It’s hard to beat Amazon’s MacBook-ready Urban Laptop Sleeve at under $7 (Save 42%)

Under $7 Learn More
Save now

Pick up 5 award-winning Mac Apps including Parallels Pro for just $35 (Reg. $876)

$35 Learn More
Save now

Pick up a new UHDTV from $700: VIZIO 85-inch 120Hz 4K, Samsung 55-inch 8K, more

From $700 Learn More
Reg. $76

Anker’s PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C hub + charger packs 30W power passthrough at $36 (Save $40)

$36 Learn More

Eddie Bauer is taking an extra 60% off markdowns for every season, starting at just $3

Learn More
45% off

Snag two highly-rated 25-foot 3-outlet extension cords at just $5.50 each (New low, Save 45%)

$5.50 each Learn More