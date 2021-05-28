This aluminum MacBook stand is fully-adjustable and comes in black: $23.50 (Amazon low)

Besign Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 5,000+) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Laptop Stand for $23.39 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Once pairing a recent price drop with the on-page coupon, you’ll save 22% off the typical rate and cash in on the lowest price we have tracked. This premium laptop stand is comprised of aluminum and features a matte black design. Both height and angle are user-adjustable, allowing you to find the perfect position for your laptop. This paves the way for a more ergonomic setup that should reduce neck and shoulder strain. It’s able to support up to 8.8-pound laptops, making it a solid fit for MacBooks, Chromebooks, and even heavy gaming notebooks. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you aren’t as concerned about aesthetics, this aluminum laptop stand is also ready to support MacBooks and more at $7 Prime shipped. Once propped up, there are six different viewing angles for your device to be adjusted between. This paves the way for more easily bringing your MacBook, PC, or Chromebook up to eye level. Bear in mind that it’s not nearly as versatile or premium as the deal above.

While you’re at it, be sure to scope out these Memorial Day desk discounts from $30. Other notable markdowns include Wali’s dual monitor desk mount at $25.50, this 3-pack of square floating shelves at $13, and even an upholstered sofa for $305 shipped. Keep on shopping when perusing our home good and Mac accessory guides.

Besign Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Broad Compatibility: Besign LSX3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10”-15.6”, such as Air 13, Pro 13 / 15 / 2018 / 2017 / 2016, Lenovo ThinkPad, Dell, HP, Chromebook, and other notebooks.

Ergonomic Design: This LSX3 Laptop Stand could be adjustable in height and angle of your laptop for your better ergonomics to minimize neck fatigue, say goodbye to neck pains.

Stable And Protective: This adjustable laptop stand is made of premium Aluminum alloy, it is sturdy, support up to 8.8 lbs, no worry any wobble at all; the rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly, ensure your laptop stable on the stand and prevent any scratches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!