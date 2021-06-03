FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a new RFID-blocking leather wallet in today’s Gold Box sale from $19.50 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SERMAN BRANDS (100% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 35% off a selection of its RFID blocking wallets. You can score the SERMAN BRANDS Slim Bifold Genuine Leather Front Pocket Wallet with Money Clip for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Made from vegan leather that will develop a nice patina over time, it features a quick access ID window and a pull-tab design to access six to eight cards. You’ll also find “advanced RFID secure technology” via a “unique metal composite” to protect your data as well as a money clip to see your cash organized. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,900 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Available in multiple colorways from $11 Prime shipped, this ESTALON Slim RFID Genuine Leather Front Pocket Trifold Wallet might be a good alternative for you. It’s roughly half the price of today’s lead deal with a very similar feature set. There’s no pull-tab situation here, but it does carry solid ratings from over 13,000 Amazon customers and offers up even more space in a front pocket style design. 

You’ll find several more SERMAN BRANDS wallet styles on sale in today’s Gold Box right here. Deals start from $19.50 with up to 35% in savings and variety of different styles to suit your tastes. 

Check out the new OtterBox MagSafe Wallet as well as the latest Twelve South iPhone 12 leather BookBook wallet, then dive into our fashion deal hub for even more options. The COACH Summer Sale is now in full swing with up to 50% off everything from Apple Watch Bands and briefcases, but you’ll also find some great deals on its gorgeous wallets and card cases. 

More on the SERMAN BRANDS Slim Bifold Leather Wallet:

  • SAFETY. PRIVACY. SECURITY – Our wallets are equipped with advanced RFID SECURE Technology, a unique metal composite, engineered specifically to block 13.56 MHz or higher RFID signals and protect the valuable information stored on RFID chips from unauthorized scans
  • SLIM AND STYLISH – Made with the Finest Full Grain leather, Top Grain Leather and Vegan Leather. Designed Quick Access ID Windows, Best Fits 6-8 cards plus US bills with no bulk, and a minimal Pull-tab design to reduce bulk – Wallet Size: 3.9″ in. x 2.85″ in. 0.5″ in.

