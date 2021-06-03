Save up to 33% on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds from $60

Today only, Woot currently offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in various styles from $134.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $200 as of late, you’re looking at 33% in saving with today’s offer undercutting our previous mention by $14 to marks the best price of the year. Beats Solo Pro come equipped with upwards of 22-hour music playback alongside all of the brand’s usual design notes. On top of Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, you’ll also be able to count on active noise cancellation to block out the world around you when it’s time to focus. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Woot is discounting the Powerbeats3 Bluetooth Earbuds for $59.99. Normally selling for $80 or so these days, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and is matching our previous mention for the lowest price of the year. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple’s W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after five minutes of powering up, you’ll have one hour of playback.

Earlier in the week we saw a notable price cut on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones emerge, which drops the price down to $298. But that’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our headphones guide, which includes quite a few additional pairs of cans and true wireless offerings for rocking out without having to pay full price.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Get inspired with Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones. To deliver sound how you want it, Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, while Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

