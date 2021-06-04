All-new Apple TV 4K/HD with Siri Remote on sale for one of the first times from $139

Apple authorized retailer Expercom is ending the week by offering some of the very first discounts on the all-new Apple TV with Siri Remote. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the 4K 32GB model at $169, which is down from the usual $179 going rate to mark one of the very first price cuts across the board and the second-best to date, only being beaten once in the past by $4.

The latest Apple TV arrives powered by the A12 Bionic chip which enables HDR and Dolby vision at 60 FPS alongside either 32GB or 64GB of storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of HDMI 2.1 connectivity to the television with Wi-Fi 6 and Thread support also making an entrance. That’s on top of being able to enjoy a variety of streaming services, access to Apple Arcade, and the new display calibration functionality. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage right here. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the added perk of 4K playback can also save on the entry-level Apple TV HD for $139. Down from $149, this is also one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen to date and marks the second-best discount to date. Here you’re looking at much of the same package as the lead deal centered around the new Siri Remote, but with 1080p streaming as apposed to the 4K support found above.

Load up your new Apple TV with all of the ongoing iTunes discounts that we’ve spotted throughout the week, including a TV show complete series sale from $10 and plenty of marked down films for your digital library. Otherwise, head into the weekend by checking out all of the best deals courtesy of our Apple guide.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

