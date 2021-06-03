FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple launches TV show complete series sale with deals from $10

Apple is now following up its dystopian sci-fi movie sale from earlier in the week with a new collection of discounted TV show complete series. With everything from modern favorites like Mr. Robot and Legion to eye-catching documentaries like Planet Earth, there are plenty of deals to lock-in to give you some new content to watch this summer as you beat the heat. All of the discounts start at $10, so be sure to check out all of our top picks.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

Apple’s latest TV show complete series sale is packed with some notable titles. Starting at $10, you’ll find everything from acclaimed dramas to comedies, series for the kids, and more all at some of the best prices of the year. Everything will also become a permanent addition to your collection, making today’s sale a notable chance to finally lock-in your favorite series before it disappears from streaming services.

And then don’t forget that you can still expand your collection by checking out the dystopian sci-fi movie sale from earlier in the week, alongside Apple’s $1 rental of the week. Or just swing by our media guide for all of the other discounts live right now.

