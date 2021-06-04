Amazon is offering the Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars (71008) for $69 shipped. That’s $31 off the going rate there, $26 less than Adorama’s sale price, and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked over the last year. If you’re like me, this is a season when you are choosing to spend an increasing amount of time outdoors. There’s a whole world out there that’s easy to overlook, but sightseeing and enjoying nature can be a nice way to unplug. If you’d like to get a closer look when out and about, this pair of premium binoculars is certainly worth considering. You’ll garner 25x magnification that’s paired with a large 70mm lens for “maximum image brightness in low-light and long-range conditions.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted that occer (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,900+) via Amazon is offering its 12×25 Compact Binoculars for $25.20 shipped when clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. That’s $10 in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. While these may not be as powerful as the binoculars above, you’ll still benefit from 12x magnification and a 25mm lens. If you wear glasses, these feature removable rubber eyepieces that should make use much easier. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Since you're here, there's a fair chance you may also be interested in ReelSonar's iOS/Android iBobber Wireless Smart Fish Finder at $70.

Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars (71008) features:

25x magnification Porto prism binocular

Large 70 mm objective lens offers maximum image brightness in low-light and long-range conditions

Multi-coated optics for sharp, clear views

Suitable for terrestrial or astronomical viewing.

