FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Celestron’s SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars fall to $69 (Save 31%), more from $25

-
AmazonSports-FitnessCelestron
31% off From $25

Amazon is offering the Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars (71008) for $69 shipped. That’s $31 off the going rate there, $26 less than Adorama’s sale price, and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked over the last year. If you’re like me, this is a season when you are choosing to spend an increasing amount of time outdoors. There’s a whole world out there that’s easy to overlook, but sightseeing and enjoying nature can be a nice way to unplug. If you’d like to get a closer look when out and about, this pair of premium binoculars is certainly worth considering. You’ll garner 25x magnification that’s paired with a large 70mm lens for “maximum image brightness in low-light and long-range conditions.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted that occer (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,900+) via Amazon is offering its 12×25 Compact Binoculars for $25.20 shipped when clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. That’s $10 in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. While these may not be as powerful as the binoculars above, you’ll still benefit from 12x magnification and a 25mm lens. If you wear glasses, these feature removable rubber eyepieces that should make use much easier. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance you may also be interested in ReelSonar’s iOS/Android iBobber Wireless Smart Fish Finder at $70. Other outdoor-friendly deals we’ve come across include Amazon’s #1 new release camping tent at $49 alongside Core’s 9-Person Extended Dome Tent at $116.50. For even more, be sure to peruse our dedicated sports and fitness guide.

Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars (71008) features:

  • 25x magnification Porto prism binocular
  • Large 70 mm objective lens offers maximum image brightness in low-light and long-range conditions
  • Multi-coated optics for sharp, clear views
  • Suitable for terrestrial or astronomical viewing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Celestron

About the Author

RESPAWN’s Standing Desk is designed for ergonomic...
LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip brings color bias illumin...
HyperX is paving your way to victory, Alloy Elite 2 Mec...
GoPro HERO9 Black records adventures in 5K and doubles ...
Pair your gaming PC or console with Alienware’s 7...
Wyze’s customizable ANC wireless headphones see n...
Acer’s lightning-fast 280Hz 0.5ms gaming monitor ...
At $52.50, this NETGEAR modem/router combo ditches mont...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 1700PSI electric pressure washer cleans your outdoor space from $75, more

Learn More
Amazon low

RESPAWN’s Standing Desk is designed for ergonomic gaming at a low of $243.50

$243.50 Learn More
Reg. $70

LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip brings color bias illumination to your HomeKit setup for $60

$60 Learn More
50% off

Weekend magazine sale with everything under $5/yr.: GQ, Vogue, Men’s Health, more

Under $5 Learn More
Amazon low

HyperX is paving your way to victory, Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Keyboard returns to $100 low

$100 Learn More
Save $25

Manicure your trees for $59 with Sun Joe’s Electric Pole Saw (1+ year low, 30% off)

$59 Learn More
Reg. $450

GoPro HERO9 Black records adventures in 5K and doubles as a webcam from $360

From $360 Learn More
Reg. $40

Highly-rated Regalo Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate sees rare price drop to $29 (Reg. $40)

$29 Learn More