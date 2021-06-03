Amazon’s #1 new release camping tent sleeps 4, weighs under 7.5 pounds, more: $49 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Ciays 4-Person Camping Tent for $48.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and marks the very first price drop we have tracked. This tent features a lightweight design that is both wind and waterproof. It can be set up “in 6 minutes” and boasts two large mesh sides for increased airflow. You’ll also benefit from a large window so you can easily see what’s going on outside. Believe it or not, the entire tent weighs in at just under 7.5 pounds, making it a cinch to carry to your next campsite. Reviews are still rolling in, but this #1 new release currently has a 5/5 star rating.

Don’t let nighttime crash your fun with two GearLight LED Camping Lanterns at $11. Each unit is powered by three included AA batteries and casts light using 30 LEDs. A 360-degree design allows you to easily illuminate your entire tent. These lanterns collapse into a more compact form factor when not in use and weigh roughly the same amount as a can of soda.

Need a larger tent? If so, Core’s 9-Person Extended Dome Tent is down to $116.50. No matter which one you end up with, it could be fun to take the Hover-1 Helix Electric Hoverboard along for $128. Before you leave, why not secure the front door with Yale’s Assure Touchscreen Lock at under $102? And once you’re home from your trip, you may want to bring some of the outdoors inside, and AeroGarden’s 3-plant Sprout garden system is great for that at $40.50.

Ciays 4-Person Camping Tent features:

Each family tent for outdoors features a dual-layer door that uses an internal mesh and external polyester layer for more durability and privacy. Mesh pockets for your child’s toys, phones, and lamp hook for the night. Enhance bond with your family!

Our 4 person tents for camping are made with premium and lightweight fiberglass frame poles, inverted seams, water resistant PE floor with polyester fabric. Proven by professional water testing, the family tent’s waterproof index exceeds 1200mm.

