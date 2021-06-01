Camp in comfort with Core’s 9-Person Extended Dome Tent: $116.50 (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Core 9-Person Extended Dome Tent for $116.33 shipped. That’s $34 off the price it has averaged there over the last six months and newly marks the best offer we have tracked in more than a year. Take upcoming outdoor adventures to the next level when snatching up this expansive tent. It sleeps nine people, ensuring you’ll have room for plenty of family members or friends to comfortably doze off. There’s enough space for three queen air mattresses and at its peak this unit stands 6 feet tall. An electrical access port makes it a cinch to get an extension cord inside of your tent. Rated 4.7/5 stars by well over 2,600 Amazon shoppers.

If less space will do the trick, you can grab Coleman’s 2-Person Pop-Up Tent. It’ll only set you back $63. This lightweight tent assembles in only “10 seconds” thanks to pre-assembled poles that pop up into place. Once pitched it measures roughly 7.5 by 4.5 by 3 feet. While it costs roughly half the price, you’ll want to bear in mind that it’s made to only hold a fraction of the people.

Level up camping trips by powering a 50-inch TV with Westinghouse’s 194Wh Portable Power Station at $124. You can also get your outdoor fix by creating a garden with Sun Joe’s 16-inch Corded Electric Tiller at $109. And if you’d like to get in better shape prior to tackling your next outdoor adventure, have a look at Weslo’s Folding Bluetooth Treadmill for $298 in addition to more exercise gear from $15.50.

Core 9-Person Extended Dome Tent features:

Sleeps 9 people; Fits three queen air mattresses; Center Height: 72 inches

CORE H20 Block Technology and adjustable ground vent.Pole Type: Traditional Fiber Glass Poles

Features gear loft with lantern hook and pockets to keep items organized and off the tent floor

Electrical cord access port (port is fully closable when not in use)

Includes tent, tent poles, rain fly, tent stakes, and carry bag. All Core tents are equipped with water resistant PU coated fabric and taped seams to help keep moisture out

