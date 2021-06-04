ReelSonar iOS/Android iBobber Wireless Smart Fish Finder now $70 (Reg. up to $100) + more

Amazon is now offering the ReelSonar iBobber Wireless Bluetooth Smart Fish Finder for $70.17 shipped. Regularly up to $100, today’s deal is matching the Amazon 2021 low and the lowest we can find. For comparison, it sells for $90 at Academy Sports and Outdoors. A wonderful gift for the outdoor adventurer in your life, or just to help the cause when you get out on the lake this summer, this handy device has two snap swivel connections so it can be used as a smart bobber or just as a remote fish finder. The 100-foot Bluetooth connection works with iOS and Android to offer various metrics as well as waterbed and structure contour mapping, fish tagging views, and as well on-hook alarms and more so you don’t come up empty handed this summer. It also offers integrated trip logs, water temperature data, conditions, and tracking. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. More fishing deals and details below.

While we are on the subject, Amazon is also offering 25% off the ReelSonar Digital Fish Scale and Fish Lip Gripper at $14.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this deal is also matching the Amazon 2021 low and is the lowest we can find. A perfect add-on to today’s lead deal, it features an LCD screen, a built-in tape measure, and a stainless steel hook. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers.

You’ll also want to check out some of our other outdoor adventure gear while you’re at it including this 30% price drop on Amazon’s #1 new release camping tent and this offer on Core’s 9-Person Extended Dome Tent. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of the latest Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup as well as the New Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife, both of which would be great companions on your next fishing trip.

More on the ReelSonar iBobber:

Patented sonar fish identifier technology

LED beacon

Rechargeable battery and charge status indicator light

10+ hrs battery life.Syncs with iOS (Apple) 10.0 and later operating systems and Android 4.3 or later that use Bluetooth Smart (4.0)

Accurate sonar readings down to a depth of 135′

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!