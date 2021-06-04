Kasa’s color-changing dimmable Alexa/Assistant smart bulb now just $13 Prime shipped, more

Amazon is now offering the Kasa White/Color Changing Dimmable Wi-Fi LED Smart Bulb for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page $2 coupon. Regularly $22 or more for most of last year, it has ben hovering in the $17 range across 2021 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon with the additional $2 discount. This no hub-required smart bulb will easily slide right into your Alexa/Google Assistant-based smart home setup. With full smartphone and voice control, it can produce a tunable “white” light and countless different colors as well as dimming capabilities, scheduling, timers, and much more. You’ll also find the similar soft white model down at $10.99 with the on-page coupon right here. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need all those colors? Check out this deal we have running on the TP-Link Kasa Edison-style Smart Bulb at just $9 Prime shipped. This one includes much of the same functionality and compatibility, just with a visible filament inside and no color support. With no hub needed, it carries solid 4+ star ratings and is just as easy to integrate into your setup.

The smart home deals certainly don’t stop there though. Over in our smart home deal hub, you’ll find ongoing offers on Philips Hue’s Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus, this offer on Eve’s power-monitoring Energy Strip with HomeKit, the TP-Link Kasa Indoor/Outdoor 2-Camera Security System, and even Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster. Just be sure to check out these price drops on Nanoleaf’s Canvas HomeKit starter set as well.

More on the Kasa Color Dimmable Wi-Fi LED Smart Bulb:

Multicolor with a wide range of colors and dimming capabilities, Kasa smart’s multicolor light bulb offers endless lighting possibilities; You can choose a light for everything from a dinner party to a late night study session

No hub required, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi light bulb, dximmable connects to your home’s secure Wi-Fi network; No need for a hub or extra equipment; All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa smart app and a Wi-Fi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere

