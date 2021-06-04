FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Weekend warriors can save up to $520 on Milwaukee tools and combo kits at Home Depot




As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot has kicked off a new Milwaukee tool sale, discounting a selection of combo kits, accessories, and other home improvement essentials by as much as $520. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost in-store pickup is also available in many cases. Headlining is the Milwaukee M12 5-Tool Combo kit for $199. Normally fetching $299, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the all-time low. Milwaukee’s 5-tool kit includes just about all of the gear you’ll need to check off those weekend warrior duties. All within the M12 ecosystem, you’re getting two batteries and a charger which can be swapped into the included drill, reciprocating saw, work light, and other tools. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Head below for more.

Notable Milwaukee deals at Home Depot:

If you fancy yourself as more of a RYOBI fan, don’t forget that you can still save up to $260 on a selection of gear from the brand at Home Depot. With discounts on everything from single tools and accessories to combo kits, we’ve highlighted plenty of offerings to help refresh your tool kit without having to pay full price.

Milwaukee M12 5-Tool Combo Kit features:

Be prepared on the jobsite with this M12 Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit. It is powered by 2 RED LITHIUM batteries and offers unmatched power, speed and is portable enough for a tool belt. The kit includes the M12 Multi-Tool, M12 3/8 in. Drill/Driver, M12 Hex Impact Driver, M12 HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw, and M12 Work Light. This kit is even powerful enough for professional applications and reaches the tightest and toughest places.

