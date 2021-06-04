HyperX is paving your way to victory, Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Keyboard returns to $100 low

Amazon is offering HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. That slashes $30 off the leading rate to match the all-time low price. Gaming gearheads everywhere will recognize the impeccable linear red switch on this model, for ultra-fast actuation. The ABS pudding keycaps are translucent to show off the per-key RGB backlighting, as does the elegant light bar. It’s also universally compatible with PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox, and more via USB-A. You’ll also find a USB 2.0 passthrough tucked away in there, plus the standard anti-ghosting and multimedia keys with a volume wheel. Nearly 500 gamers have left their blessing with a 4.8/5 star rating. We’re also tracking quite a few keyboards on the budget-friendly side of things, so hit the jump for more options. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to take advantage of the full savings.

Other notable gaming keyboard deals:

If you’re looking to break into a part-time streaming career, you’ll need a quality headset to do it. Alienware has a solid option down to a 2021 low on Amazon, and with its 50mm drivers, 7.1 surround sound, and convenient extendable microphone, it’s definitely not one to sleep on. Though depending on your day-to-day needs, our best PC gaming deals guide might also be worth a look.

Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

With dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel, this fully-featured gaming keyboard’s ready for everything from video editing to watching movies. It’s built with ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches balanced for speed and responsiveness, so you can trust your key inputs. The switches’ exposed LEDs pair with the translucent HyperX Pudding Keycaps to give your RGB lighting, extra brightness compared to solid-color keycaps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!