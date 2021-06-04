FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HyperX is paving your way to victory, Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Keyboard returns to $100 low

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsHyperX
Amazon low $100

Amazon is offering HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. That slashes $30 off the leading rate to match the all-time low price. Gaming gearheads everywhere will recognize the impeccable linear red switch on this model, for ultra-fast actuation. The ABS pudding keycaps are translucent to show off the per-key RGB backlighting, as does the elegant light bar. It’s also universally compatible with PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox, and more via USB-A. You’ll also find a USB 2.0 passthrough tucked away in there, plus the standard anti-ghosting and multimedia keys with a volume wheel. Nearly 500 gamers have left their blessing with a 4.8/5 star rating. We’re also tracking quite a few keyboards on the budget-friendly side of things, so hit the jump for more options. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to take advantage of the full savings.

Other notable gaming keyboard deals:

If you’re looking to break into a part-time streaming career, you’ll need a quality headset to do it. Alienware has a solid option down to a 2021 low on Amazon, and with its 50mm drivers, 7.1 surround sound, and convenient extendable microphone, it’s definitely not one to sleep on. Though depending on your day-to-day needs, our best PC gaming deals guide might also be worth a look.

Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

With dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel, this fully-featured gaming keyboard’s ready for everything from video editing to watching movies. It’s built with ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches balanced for speed and responsiveness, so you can trust your key inputs. The switches’ exposed LEDs pair with the translucent HyperX Pudding Keycaps to give your RGB lighting, extra brightness compared to solid-color keycaps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

HyperX

About the Author

RESPAWN’s Standing Desk is designed for ergonomic...
LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip brings color bias illumin...
GoPro HERO9 Black records adventures in 5K and doubles ...
Pair your gaming PC or console with Alienware’s 7...
Wyze’s customizable ANC wireless headphones see n...
Celestron’s SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars fall ...
MSI’s 10th Gen i7 desktop with RTX 2070 drops to ...
Acer’s lightning-fast 280Hz 0.5ms gaming monitor ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

Redragon’s 60% tournament-ready gaming keyboard sees new low at $48.50 (Save 25%)

$48.50 Learn More
Save 20%

ROCCAT’s Vulcan Pro Optical Keyboard sees rare discount at $160 ($40 off), more

$160 Learn More
Save now

Let Alienware’s new low-profile RGB gaming keyboard pave your path to glory at $128

$128 Learn More

ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard features a semi-translucent RGB top at $60, more

Learn More
Amazon low

RESPAWN’s Standing Desk is designed for ergonomic gaming at a low of $243.50

$243.50 Learn More
Reg. $70

LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip brings color bias illumination to your HomeKit setup for $60

$60 Learn More
50% off

Weekend magazine sale with everything under $5/yr.: GQ, Vogue, Men’s Health, more

Under $5 Learn More
Save $25

Manicure your trees for $59 with Sun Joe’s Electric Pole Saw (1+ year low, 30% off)

$59 Learn More