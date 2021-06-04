FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pair your gaming PC or console with Alienware’s 7.1 Wired Headset: $74 (1+ year low, Reg. $100)

-
1-year low $74

Amazon is offering the Alienware 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset (AW510H) for $73.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $26 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. Adopt a sleek-looking gaming headset with this Alienware-branded solution. You’ll get a two-tone white and black appearance that’s bound to upgrade your setup. Inside there are 50mm drivers which are dubbed as “best-in-class” ready to deliver a “high-resolution audio experience.” With 7.1-channel simulated surround sound, this headset aims to immerse you into your game’s surroundings, helping you quickly identify if characters are behind or beside you. This solution is ready to pair with a PC over USB, but also pretty much any gaming console thanks to an included 3.5mm cable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Keep your gaming setup looking its best when occasionally wiping things down. Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes are only $8 Prime shipped and provide you with 225 pre-moistened solutions that are ready to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds. More than 20,000 shoppers have left a review the average rating clocks in at 4.8/5 stars.

Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you should also peruse our dedicated PC gaming guide in addition to our list of app and game deals. Headliners include MSI’s 10th Gen i7 desktop at $1,350 with more from $610. And if you want a sleek way to show off your new gaming headset, check out this transparent acrylic headphone stand at $10 Prime shipped. Finally, for those of you that want a pair of ANC headphones, snag Wyze’s at $58.

Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset (AW510H) features:

  • Best-in-class custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz – 40kHz drivers for a high resolution audio experience
  • 7. 1 Surround Sound featuring Signature Alien ware Immersive Audio
  • Hybrid of plush memory foam, sports fabric and leatherette on the ear pads designed to achieve optimal cooling and comfort while enhancing noise isolation

