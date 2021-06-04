After getting a first look at five new Star Wars creations, the LEGO Group is now officially unveiling the two upcoming builds inspired by The Clone Wars. Complete with a collection of exclusive minifigures, the two new kits assemble the most accurate version of the Mandalorian Starfighter to date alongside an iconic face-off between Ashoka Tano and Darth Maul. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO debuts two new summer sets from The Clone Wars

Headlining the new Clone Wars builds is the Mandalorian Starfighter, a 544-piece re-creation of the iconic vehicle. While not quite as much of a mainstay in the Star Wars universe as the X-Wing, the Mandalorian Starfighter has certainly cemented itself as a favorite among Prequel Trilogy fans. We’ve seen this in LEGO form once before, and this new iteration delivers a more detailed build that’s more true to the in-universe ship.

Alongside folding wings that simulate the landing position, the LEGO Group has packed in quite a few other features like room for two minfigs in the cockpit and more. And speaking of included characters, there are three Mandalorian minifigures here headlined by Gar Saxon and Bo-Katan Kryze, as well as a Mandalorian Loyalist.

The Mandalorian Starfighter enters at $59.99, making it one of the more expensive creations from the upcoming LEGO Star Wars lineup. Though considering the size of the model and included minifigures, there’s plenty of value to be had from the larger of the two LEGO Clone Wars kits due out this summer.

Assemble the Duel on Mandalore, too

The LEGO Group is also giving some love to the later seasons of The Clone Wars with a second upcoming Star Wars build. Stacking up to 147 pieces, the new Duel on Mandalore kit assembles the intense showdown between Ashoka Tano and Darth Maul. Fittingly, there are two minifigures for each of the characters, of which we’ve seen Asoka before in last year’s AAT. But her counterpart Darth Maul sports a new design that is the most accurate version to date of the iconic Sith.

Even if the minifigures are the main draw of the set, there’s also some extra brick-built scenery included, too. Notably, there’s a version of the Mandalorian throne on top of the vault that Maul gets sealed away in.

As the most affordable of both the new LEGO Clone Wars summer sets and the larger wave of upcoming Star Wars builds, the Duel on Mandalore build costs $19.99. That’s on par with all of the versus kits we’ve seen in the past. It’s quite a solid value for everything that’s included.

Launching on August 1

While all the other info in our previous reports has been confirmed today, the LEGO Group is throwing us for a loop by mixing up the usual summer Star Wars release dates on the upcoming The Clone Wars kits. Usually things roll onto store shelves come September, but this year fans will be able to build the latest kits on August 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

If yesterday’s teaser wasn’t enough, today’s closer look at both of the summer LEGO Clone Wars kits is sure to help hold fans over. It’s great to see both of the new creations in their full glory, but I’m way more excited about the fact that the LEGO Group is bumping up the release date. Having to wait until September 1 in previous years to pick up the builds here in the US has been a bit of a letdown, so builders won’t have too much longer to wait.

