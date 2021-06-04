Logitech’s wireless RGB speaker system brings out the best in your battlestation at $161 shipped

Lenovo is offering Logitech’s G560 Wireless Speaker System for $161.25 shipped after code EXTRAFIVE is applied at checkout. Usually going for $200, today’s deal cuts nearly 20% from the list price and marks the best available. Designed for gamers, these 240W speakers are boosted by a powerful subwoofer. RGB LightSync technology is infused into the twin desktop speakers so you can match the action on screen to four dedicated lighting zones. But it’s not just a pretty face we’re looking at – each piece is designed to generate an expansive soundscape with DTS:X Ultra, 5.1, or 7.1 surround sound. Rated 5/5 stars, and you can dive into our announcement coverage for more info. See below for more.

Now, the only question is, how to complete this symphony of lights and raw gaming power? Well, Logitech’s Prodigy gaming keyboard has per-key backlighting with LightSync, so you can add a pro-grade powerhouse to your battlestation and double the lightshow for just $47 on Amazon. That’s only a few bucks more than today’s total savings, plus it comes with a wrist rest, dedicated macro keys, and quick, tactile switches to help you go for gold. Over 2,000 gamers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you can live without the additional LightSync boost, Alienware also has a low-profile RGB keyboard with lightning-quick linear switches. Though the per-key backlighting is backed up by AlienFX software, so there’s still plenty to play around with. Not your style? No worries, there’s tons of new gear at great prices tucked away in our best PC gaming deals guide.

More on Logitech’s G560 Wireless Speaker System:

Feel the explosive action from 240W peak (120W RMS) power feeding the down-firing subwoofer and two satellite speakers with lightweight, high-strength metallic drivers. Hear every detail as game and sound designers intended from this 2.1 speaker system. And from a wide range of angles, thanks to the unique driver design delivering a huge soundscape. LIGHTSYNC RGB immerses you into the action with automatic, game-driven lighting effects that react to many popular games. LIGHTSYNC will blast light to match in-game explosions, approaching enemies, damage taken, healing done, new worlds visited, and much more.

