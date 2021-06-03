FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let Alienware’s new low-profile RGB gaming keyboard pave your path to glory at $128

Amazon is offering Alienware’s AW510K Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard for $127.99 shipped. Typically selling for around $155, today’s discount shaves off 17% for one of the best prices of the year. Armed with Alienware’s Cherry MX red switches, you can get a fast hand over the enemy thanks to the smooth trigger and low actuation force. You’ll also find fully customizable AlienFX backlighting on every single key. And a USB-passthrough with on-board volume controls round out the hardware. Over 650 gamers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. See below for more.

Trying to upgrade your set-up on a budget? Check out Corsair’s K55 Pro RGB Gaming Keyboard at $50. It offers five RGB backlighting zones, IP42 dust- and spill-proofing, and a small arsenal of macro keys for one-button domination. Plus, it comes with a magnetic wrist rest so you can oust unnecessary joint strain during play. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 9,000 users.

Speaking of new gaming gear, did you hear about Razer’s new budget-friendly Iskur X gaming chair? It’s got a reinforced steel skeleton with ergonomic plush seating, plus additional lumbar and head support. Just one of the countless new advancements from Razer, which you can peruse in our best PC gaming deals guide.

Alienware AW510K Low-Profile Keyboard features:

Featuring the latest generation low-profile Cherry MX keys for better control with quick and smooth triggering. Fully customizable with AlienFX per-key RGB lighting which allows you to choose from up to 16 8 million colors per Key. Slim profile for enhanced ergonomics new generation iconic Alienware design. Fully programmable keys for macros and key assignment with N-key rollover.

