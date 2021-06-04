FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Acer’s lightning-fast 280Hz 0.5ms gaming monitor just hit a new low at $330 ($50 off)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAcer
Save $50 $330

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 24.5-inch 280Hz Gaming Monitor for $329.99 shipped. That’s down form the usual $380 tag, marking only the second major discount and lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This unprecedentedly fast monitor works with a refresh rate up to 280Hz, and up to 0.5s response time. This is one of the fastest 1080p monitors on the market right now, and backed by FreeSync Premium, you can avoid screen tearing and lag to get a leg up over the competition. The visuals are stunning too – VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified with a 99% sRGB color gamut. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Since we’re looking at the fastest monitor, why not pick up a high-performance gaming mouse to boot? Logitech broke the mold with its 25.6K DPI HERO sensor, and you can pick it up along with 11 programmable triggers, adjustable weight distribution, and more with the G502 gaming mouse for $47. And if you appreciate a keen look as well as unmatched gameplay, there’s LightSync RGB backlighting in there too. This #1 best-selling gaming mouse is rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 19,000 gamers.

Though if your loyalties lie elsewhere, Razer also has a fine lineup of gaming mice, headsets, and more on sale right now. From the indomitable Huntsman Tournament Keyboard to the swift Basilisk v2 mouse, you can pick up an arsenal of new accessories starting at just $41. Or hit up our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest and greatest.

Acer Nitro 24-inch gaming monitor features:

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer’s XV252Q gaming monitor – the Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. This AMD FreeSync Premium monitor takes gameplay to the next level of smooth, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Plus, users can enjoy comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and ComfyView display. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Acer

About the Author

RESPAWN’s Standing Desk is designed for ergonomic...
LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip brings color bias illumin...
HyperX is paving your way to victory, Alloy Elite 2 Mec...
GoPro HERO9 Black records adventures in 5K and doubles ...
Pair your gaming PC or console with Alienware’s 7...
Wyze’s customizable ANC wireless headphones see n...
Celestron’s SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars fall ...
MSI’s 10th Gen i7 desktop with RTX 2070 drops to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

RESPAWN’s Standing Desk is designed for ergonomic gaming at a low of $243.50

$243.50 Learn More
Reg. $70

LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip brings color bias illumination to your HomeKit setup for $60

$60 Learn More
50% off

Weekend magazine sale with everything under $5/yr.: GQ, Vogue, Men’s Health, more

Under $5 Learn More
Amazon low

HyperX is paving your way to victory, Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Keyboard returns to $100 low

$100 Learn More
Save $25

Manicure your trees for $59 with Sun Joe’s Electric Pole Saw (1+ year low, 30% off)

$59 Learn More
Reg. $450

GoPro HERO9 Black records adventures in 5K and doubles as a webcam from $360

From $360 Learn More
Reg. $40

Highly-rated Regalo Walk Thru Baby and Pet Gate sees rare price drop to $29 (Reg. $40)

$29 Learn More

LIFX launches new 2-button Smart Switch with HomeKit support

Learn More