Acer’s lightning-fast 280Hz 0.5ms gaming monitor just hit a new low at $330 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 24.5-inch 280Hz Gaming Monitor for $329.99 shipped. That’s down form the usual $380 tag, marking only the second major discount and lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This unprecedentedly fast monitor works with a refresh rate up to 280Hz, and up to 0.5s response time. This is one of the fastest 1080p monitors on the market right now, and backed by FreeSync Premium, you can avoid screen tearing and lag to get a leg up over the competition. The visuals are stunning too – VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified with a 99% sRGB color gamut. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Since we’re looking at the fastest monitor, why not pick up a high-performance gaming mouse to boot? Logitech broke the mold with its 25.6K DPI HERO sensor, and you can pick it up along with 11 programmable triggers, adjustable weight distribution, and more with the G502 gaming mouse for $47. And if you appreciate a keen look as well as unmatched gameplay, there’s LightSync RGB backlighting in there too. This #1 best-selling gaming mouse is rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 19,000 gamers.

Though if your loyalties lie elsewhere, Razer also has a fine lineup of gaming mice, headsets, and more on sale right now. From the indomitable Huntsman Tournament Keyboard to the swift Basilisk v2 mouse, you can pick up an arsenal of new accessories starting at just $41. Or hit up our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest and greatest.

Acer Nitro 24-inch gaming monitor features:

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer’s XV252Q gaming monitor – the Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. This AMD FreeSync Premium monitor takes gameplay to the next level of smooth, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Plus, users can enjoy comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and ComfyView display. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display

