Save up to 44% on TicWatch Wear OS Smartwatches in today’s Gold Box from $64

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MobvoiUS via Amazon is discounting a selection of its TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches starting at $64 shipped. Our top pick is the recent TicWatch Pro 3 at $209.99. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $40 and marking a new all-time low. TicWatch’s new Pro 3 delivers up to 72-hour battery life for going multiple days before needing to plug back in. That’s on top of a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and a lighter design with larger display. It can track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look at the new release in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

Other notable TicWatch deals:

And then don’t forget that yesterday we tracked a pair of notable discounts on other TicWatch models alongside everything else in today’s Gold Box. A new all-time low has arrived on the Ticwatch Pro S alongside a more affordable model from $104.

TicWatch Pro 3 features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode. Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

