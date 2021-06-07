Blink Mini sees early Prime Day discount to new all-time low of $20 (Save 42%)

Last week we received the official confirmation from Amazon that its massive annual two-day shopping event would be kicking off in the coming weeks, and now the retailer is rolling out yet another early Prime Day deal on its popular Blink Mini Indoor Camera at $19.99. You’ll need to be a Prime member to lock-in the sale price, which applies at checkout. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at 42% in savings as today’s offer beats our previous mention by $5 to mark a new all-time low. Delivering a compact way to keep an eye on your home, Blink Mini sports 1080p recording alongside Alexa integration for pulling up feeds on an Echo Show, Fire TV, and more. Other notable features here include motion alerts, two-way talk, night vision, and more. Over 107,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for a new smart security camera, today’s lead deal is hard to pass up. It’s lower than the already affordable Wyze Cam and undercuts pretty much every other 1080p option at Amazon right now. But if you’re looking to surveil the outdoors, spending a portion of your savings on this weatherproof mount is a great way to complete the package of your latest home security upgrade.

Then go check out all of the other offers in our smart home guide now that a new week is now underway. A notable offer on the security side of things that is still live falls to this 2-camera TP-Link Kasa system, which delivers another way to keep an eye on package deliveries and the like. While it’s not anywhere near as affordable as the lead deal, the $160 price tag makes this pair of 1080p outdoor cameras quite the compelling option at $110 off.

Blink Mini features:

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night. Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features.

