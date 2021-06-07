FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home this Greenworks cordless electric leaf blower at a new low of $90 (Save $60)

Reg. $150 $90

Greenworks’ official Amazon storefront currently offers its Axial Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $89.99 shipped when code 40AS13CV has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Even though handling the leaf cleanup this fall is a few months away, bringing this Greenworks blower into your outdoor kit is a notable tool for keeping your outdoor space nice and tidy this summer. With a cordless design, it features 125 MPH air speeds alongside 19 minutes of runtime per charge. On top of the actual leaf blower, you’re getting a pair of 24V batteries as well as a dual charger. Over 195 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Cordless Leaf Blower for $70 at Amazon. This alternative to the lead deal will still expand your outdoor electric tool kit to handle clearing off the patio or rounding up leaves in the fall, but packs a shorter runtime and more affordable price tag. Over 10,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

But for additional ways to get in on the environmental savings, be sure to swing by our Green Deals guide. Those looking to spend the summer perfecting their gardens won’t want to miss out on this ongoing Sun Joe 16-inch Electric Tiller discount. Ditching the gas and oil much like the lead deal, this one sports a corded design and arrives at $109.

Greenworks Axial Electric Leaf Blower features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, 4Ah, and 5Ah batteries.

