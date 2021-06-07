A new wave of consoles tends to lead to a bunch of new accessories, and a couple of new Hori offerings are now available for pre-order. There’s a new Hori DualSense Dual Charger and a 3D Surround Gaming Neckset that works with Xbox Series X|S. While the former tries to go head-to-head with Sony’s first-party DualSense charging dock, the same cannot be said about Hori’s gaming-focused Neckset. Wearable speakers have been made by Sony, Bose, and others, but none of those were specifically made with game consoles in mind. Continue reading to learn more.

Hori DualSense Dual Charger

Given the rechargeable design of DualSense controllers, it makes a lot of sense for a variety of third parties to make charging docks that can compete with Sony. The new Hori DualSense Dual Charger sheds Sony branding and passes along a bit of savings to consumers. Nyko did the same thing just over a month ago but took a different approach by having two DualSense controllers dock in the shape of an arc.

Pricing for the new Hori DualSense Dual Charger costs $24.99 and is available for pre-order now. Shipments are slated to go out as soon as September 7. While Sony’s first-party offering is backordered, forking over an extra $5 will currently allow you to get your hands on it a couple of months sooner than Hori’s.

Hori 3D Surround Gaming Neckset

If you’re a fan of wearable speakers, the new Hori 3D Surround Gaming Neckset could be just the thing to upgrade your gaming setup. While it’s hard to tell exactly what the build quality for this headset alternative will be like, a significantly lower price could indicate that it may not be quite as nice as full-blown solutions from Bose and Sony. That being said, gaming gear from Hori is generally well-liked.

The new release is made with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC gaming in mind. It’s outfitted with virtual 3D surround sound, connects using 3.5mm AUX, and has a built-in microphone for easily communicating with other players. This speaker is officially licensed by Microsoft and priced at $99.99. The first batch of pre-orders will begin shipping on October 18.

9to5Toys’ Take

Hori haș already leveled up my gaming setup with Split Pad Pro. These new accessories are bound to do the same for PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S owners. I do wish that the Hori DualSense Dual Charger was closer to the $20 price point to better differentiate itself from Sony, but going this route will arguably leave a bit of wiggle room for it to go on sale at some point down the road. The verdict is still out for me when it comes to wearable speakers in general, but my curiosity is piqued since I tend to avoid noise cancellation in favor of hearing my surroundings.

