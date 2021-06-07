JLab’s GO Air True Wireless Earbuds see new low at $17 (Save 44%)

JLab’s official Amazon storefront is offering its GO Air True Wireless Earbuds for $16.82 with free shipping for Prime shoppers or on orders over $25. Steadily falling from the $30 going rate, today’s 44% savings mark a new all-time low price. Powered by twin 8mm neodymium drivers, these compact earbuds can serenade you for up to 20-hours with the included charging case. Access the adjustable EQ with just a tap thanks to the on-ear controls. So you’re covered whether you want some boosted bass for your morning workout, or to bring out the best each melody has to offer. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,300 customers. See below for more.

If you don’t mind shopping outside the usual circles, these highly-rated true wireless earbuds are just $11 after you use code 2WLUDUV5 at checkout. There’s no beating the longevity on these budget-friendly options, touting up to 90-hours of play with the 2000mAh rechargeable case, which also doubles as a phone stand. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,000 customers.

Want to upgrade your current set-up with some Bluetooth connectivity? Check out this no-stress receiver/adapter at just $11.50.You can instantly add a signal pathway from your smartphone to your car stereo, analog speakers, and more. Though if you’d rather keep things close and personal, our headphones guide has some killer alternatives to today’s lead deal as well.

JLab GO Air True Wireless Earbuds feature:

GO Air True Wireless Earbuds are our smallest fit ever, 20% smaller than JBuds Air, and offer 20+ hours of total playtime. The slimmer case is easily accessible, and a strong magnet secures the buds especially when you are on-the-GO. Easy on the wallet, JLab GO Air features touch controls and dual connect, allowing the earbuds to be used independently.

