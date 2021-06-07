FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This Bluetooth audio receiver brings new life to your lo-fi gear for only $11.50 (Save 50%)

-
AmazonMedia
50% off $11.50

Hi-Today (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Bluetooth Audio Receiver for $11.43 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. You’ll have to use code U8B5LKVD to knock a full 50% off the list price, marking a new all-time low. This receiver offers a simple solution for adding Bluetooth connectivity to your favorite lo-fi audio equipment. Whether you want to blast your Spotify through some non-connective speakers, or upgrade your car’s aux port, you can get up to 50-feet of range to enjoy all your summer jams. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 customers. See below for more options.

Bluetooth adapters across the board are running for at least twice the price of our lead deal, but you can still find a wireless way to enjoy your music for less with the Amazon Basics Waterproof Speaker for $11. The 15W internal speaker is housed in IPX5 waterproof casing for beachside bashes all summer long. This is hands-down the best value portable Bluetooth speaker on the market right now, rated 4.4/5 stars.

Thinking about making some music instead of just listening? Tonor’s USB-C Condenser Mic is a budget-friendly favorite at under $18. Perfect for new musicians or Twitch streamers, it also makes a lovely professional tool for the daily Zoom call. And you can find a menagerie of upgrades to your home computer set-up in our Mac accessories guide.

More on Hi-Today’s Wireless Bluetooth Audio Adapter:

Now you can listen music on your smart phone or table by plugging this adapter into your speakers, and make your speakers turn into a wireless sound system which can be connected with your smart phone or tablet. It is simple to pair your smart phone or tablet to the wireless audio adapter with a single button press, and you can use your smart phone and tablet and music at the same time through this audio adapter which has multipoint wireless connectivity. an receive music from up to 15 meters (50 feet) way, so you can control your music more conveniently and you do not have to dock your speakers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set is the...
Anova’s marinade-ready Vacuum Sealer Pro is back ...
Siri is coming to ecobee’s SmartThermostat, now o...
Razer Gamer Days sale offers new all-time lows: Huntsma...
Bodum’s highly-rated French Press is dishwasher-s...
At under $18 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat TON...
Bring home this Greenworks cordless electric leaf blowe...
Just $15 scores you this affordable leather Apple Watch...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $185

Sony’s Extra Bass Wireless Speaker is a party in a bottle at new low of $65 ($185 off)

$65 Learn More
Save now

Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set is the perfect meal prep pal at $13

$13 Learn More
Reg. $150

Anova’s marinade-ready Vacuum Sealer Pro is back down to $120 shipped (Reg. up to $160)

$120 Learn More
Save 20%

Siri is coming to ecobee’s SmartThermostat, now on sale for the first time this year at $199

From $80 Learn More

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and 3D Surround Gaming Neckset; pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $259

HomeKit/AirPlay 2 First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound smart smoke/CO alarm + speaker at $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Reventure, Monopoly, Manual Camera, and more

FREE+ Learn More
New lows

Razer Gamer Days sale offers new all-time lows: Huntsman Mini keyboard $90, more from $40

From $40 Learn More