This Bluetooth audio receiver brings new life to your lo-fi gear for only $11.50 (Save 50%)

Hi-Today (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Bluetooth Audio Receiver for $11.43 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. You’ll have to use code U8B5LKVD to knock a full 50% off the list price, marking a new all-time low. This receiver offers a simple solution for adding Bluetooth connectivity to your favorite lo-fi audio equipment. Whether you want to blast your Spotify through some non-connective speakers, or upgrade your car’s aux port, you can get up to 50-feet of range to enjoy all your summer jams. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 customers. See below for more options.

Bluetooth adapters across the board are running for at least twice the price of our lead deal, but you can still find a wireless way to enjoy your music for less with the Amazon Basics Waterproof Speaker for $11. The 15W internal speaker is housed in IPX5 waterproof casing for beachside bashes all summer long. This is hands-down the best value portable Bluetooth speaker on the market right now, rated 4.4/5 stars.

Thinking about making some music instead of just listening? Tonor’s USB-C Condenser Mic is a budget-friendly favorite at under $18. Perfect for new musicians or Twitch streamers, it also makes a lovely professional tool for the daily Zoom call. And you can find a menagerie of upgrades to your home computer set-up in our Mac accessories guide.

More on Hi-Today’s Wireless Bluetooth Audio Adapter:

Now you can listen music on your smart phone or table by plugging this adapter into your speakers, and make your speakers turn into a wireless sound system which can be connected with your smart phone or tablet. It is simple to pair your smart phone or tablet to the wireless audio adapter with a single button press, and you can use your smart phone and tablet and music at the same time through this audio adapter which has multipoint wireless connectivity. an receive music from up to 15 meters (50 feet) way, so you can control your music more conveniently and you do not have to dock your speakers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

