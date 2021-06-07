Polk’s new React Sound Bar falls to Amazon low of $199 (Save $50), more from $179

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Audio React Smart Sound Bar for $199 shipped. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer dropping the price for only the second time to match the all-time low. As Polk’s latest smart sound bar, it’s new React offering just launched at the beginning of the year and arrives with built-in Alexa alongside plenty of other features. On top of being able to use your voice to control the TV, you’re also looking at a 6-driver speaker array, four far-field microphones, and a compact design that’ll fit under most televisions. In terms of connectivity, HDMI pairs with an optical input as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to complete the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is also discounting two additional Polk React accessories alongside the featured sound bar. The 7-inch Wireless Subwoofer is now marked down for the first time at $179, marking a new all-time low and a $20 savings from the normal going rate. That’s alongside the SR2 Wireless Surround Sound Speakers at $179, which is seeing much of the same $20 discount to the best price yet. Both of these will supplement the audio quality on the lead deal, delivering surround sound audio or added bass depending on which add-on you choose. Rated 4/5 stars in either case.

Speaking of notable offers for expanding your home theater, we’re still tracking the very first discount on the all-new Roku Express 4K+. Arriving to upgrade your TV with various streaming services, there’s a new dedicated Apple TV+ button on the remote alongside a $30 price tag.

Polk Audio React Smart Sound Bar features:

3D virtual surround sound, multiroom music and a slim low-profile design that does not block your TV or remote’s sensor, the new Polk React Sound Bar brings out the best from your existing TV. Play the same music across rooms, or different ones on each device, with full voice-control compatibility. Control Smart Home Devices. Use Alexa Calling and Messaging to US, Canada and Mexico – all from your sound bar

