Elegantly elevate HomePod, Echo, and more with this outlet shelf at under $6 (Save 36%)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 53,000+) via Amazon is offering its Smart Speaker Outlet Shelf for $5.77 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the coupon delivers 36% of savings and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. Untamed wires can make a slick space look cluttered really quickly. With this wall mount you’ll be able to keep exposed cables to a minimum and benefit from keeping your desk or counter clear of an Echo, HomePod mini, Sonos One, and many other devices. It is capable of holding devices that weigh up to 10 pounds and it boasts a sleek white appearance that bound to blend well in any space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Adding a smart speaker to your space strips away one of your outlets. Thankfully this can be quickly remedied by GE’s wall tap for $3 Prime shipped. It turns one into three and today’s savings are able to entirely cover the cost. This will not only make up for the lost power source from your smart speaker, but add yet another on top of that. Over 5,300 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

WALI Smart Speaker Outlet Shelf features:

Ergonomic Design: to create a 4.25″ width and 5″ depth extra shelf using the existing outlet and free up floor and countertop space.

Features: A sturdy platform supporting a maximum weight up to 10lbs (4.5kg).

Practical Elegance: Sleek modern design compliments any room and wall. Ideal for cell phones, Google Home Mini, Dot, Sonos One, power tools, toothbrush, and keys.

