Show off AirPods Max with this transparent acrylic headphone stand: $10 (Amazon low)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Acrylic Headphone Stand for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you keep a pair of over- or on-ear headphones at your desk and want to streamline the look, this stand is here to save the day. It boasts a clear design and sort of mimics the shape of a head. The size is small, preventing your headphones from being stretched out while still holding them up for everyone to see. Clear acrylic ensures that every detail remains visible when your headphones are docked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for an under-desk headset holder at $6 Prime shipped. While going this route won’t be as eye-catching and aims to hide your headphones, it could be perfect if you’re in need of desk space. More than 1,100 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when perusing this Amazon Basics Apple accessory sale from $6. You can also cash in on Westinghouse’s 194Wh Portable Power Station at $124. Believe it or not, it’s powerful enough to power a 50-inch television. Other desk-friendly upgrades include Twelve South Curve at $48.50 alongside this aluminum MacBook stand for $23.50. And don’t forget to peek at Sabrent’s new Thunderbolt Travel Dock with enough power to drive monitors at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Finally, if you want a new pair of headphones, Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones are $298 and AirPods Max are down to $520.

MoKo Acrylic Headphone Stand features:

  • Made of high quality acrylic materials with good toughness and hardness. Special curve shape makes this stand more stable.Perfectly support your headphone / headset / earphone.
  • Have one and give your headphones the respect they deserve, there’s no need to leave your Headphones lying around on desks and tables and chairs anymore.
  • U-shape design will help keeping your workplace neat & organized and better decorate your table.

