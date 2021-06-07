FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch deals start at just $125 in this 1-day refurbished sale: Series 5 and more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple Watch models starting at $124.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS for $269.99. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year as today’s offer matches our previous mention to come within $10 of the all-time low. The 40mm GPS model is also on sale for $249.99, down from $399.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the new Series 6 like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design to round out the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who are looking to save even more can cash in on other previous-generation Apple Watch models in today’s sale, as well. With prices starting at $125, there are deep discounts on more affordable offerings for those who just want something to get in the Fitness+ game with to GPS + Cellular models and more. So be sure to check out everything right here.

Then be sure to go shop all of the discounts in B&H’s ongoing Apple Shopping Event for more ways to save. With as much as $300 off a selection of M1 Macs, iPad Pros, Apple Watch, and much more, you’ll be able to score deep discounts on both the latest and greatest and previous-generation devices. Or just hit up our Apple guide for all of the weekend’s other best deals.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

