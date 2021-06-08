23andMe Ancestry DNA Test Kits now up to $50 off at Amazon ahead of Father’s Day

Woot via Amazon is offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit for $149 shipped after you clip the $50 on-page coupon. That’s $50 off the regular $199 price tag, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the more affordable Ancestry + Traits kit (also on sale today), this kit provides over 150 reports and screens for genetic connections worldwide alongside overall ancestry composition. That’s on top of features to discover “what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.” There are no additional hidden fees, lab costs, or anything else after your initial purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers and be sure to head below for more 23andMe DNA test kit deals.

Woot via Amazon is also has the aforementioned 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Test Kit at $88.95 shipped. While this is just a light 10% discount off the regular $100 price tag, it is matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention for the lowest we can find. This one is much of the same but without the health predispositions, wellness, and family health tree data. There’s a nice comparison chart if you scroll down on this page so you can get a better idea of the differences here. Also rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

