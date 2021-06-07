We have now spotted some notable Father’s Day shaver deals ahead of this year’s holiday event. Amazon is offering the Panasonic ARC5 Electric Shaver (ES-LV67-K) for $119.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $120, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since January at $80 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is a 5-blade shaving system with up to 70,000 cross cuts per minute and a flexible 16-D shaving head to meet the contours of your face. A beard density sensor automatically adjusts the cutting power of the nano polished blades and you’ll also find a nice built-in pop-up trimmer for detailing. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. Head below for a deal on this model with the charging/cleaning station attached and more Father’s Day shaver offers below.

Father’s Day shaver deals:

More on the Panasonic ARC5 Electric Shaver:

Father’s Day shaver deals: High-performance motor for a fast, powerful shave: Panasonic shaver with an ultra-fast motor and independent, 5-blade shaving system deliver up to 70,000 cross cuts per minute to make everyday shaving quicker, smoother, and more efficient.

Flexible 16-D shaving head: This Panasonic LV67 ARC5 has a shaving head that pivots effortlessly in 16 directions independently to follow and conform to the skin’s natural contours, keeping the shaver head in close, cushioned contact with the face, neck, chin and jaw.

