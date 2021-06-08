BundleHunt’s latest sale features over 50 top Mac apps: AirBuddy, more from $1

Today the latest BundleHunt app sale has gone live to give our readers a selection of notable discounts from just $1. With over 50 titles to choose from, you’ll enjoy lifetime access along with consistent upgrades on each app. Everything has been updated to support macOS Big Sur, making for a great time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for an M1 Mac. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

The latest BundleHunt is a great way to pick up notable apps at a significant price drop along the way. There are 51 apps in total to choose from starting at $1, so be sure to browse all the way to the bottom of the page to see all of your options. Here are a few our top picks:

Notable apps in today’s sale include:

AirBuddy: With AirBuddy, you can simply open your AirPods case next to your Mac and see the current status right away, just like how it works on your iPhone or iPad.

With AirBuddy, you can simply open your AirPods case next to your Mac and see the current status right away, just like how it works on your iPhone or iPad. Roxio Toast 19 Titanium: Makes it easier than ever to burn, copy, capture, edit, convert, and share digital media.

Makes it easier than ever to burn, copy, capture, edit, convert, and share digital media. Studies: Some things in your life have to be memorized. Facts, formulas, words, pictures, dates, procedures, even names and faces.

Some things in your life have to be memorized. Facts, formulas, words, pictures, dates, procedures, even names and faces. iStat Menus: iStat Menus lets you monitor your system right from the menubar. Included are 8 menu extras that let you monitor every aspect of your system.

iStat Menus lets you monitor your system right from the menubar. Included are 8 menu extras that let you monitor every aspect of your system. NetSpot Home: Wi-Fi analysis, and troubleshooting on Mac OS X and Windows. It’s a FREE Wi-Fi analyzer. No need to be a network expert to improve your home or office Wi-Fi today!

Make sure to swing over to our roundup of the best iOS and Mac apps each day for even more deals on popular games, productivity software, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!