BundleHunt’s latest sale features over 50 top Mac apps: AirBuddy, more from $1

Today the latest BundleHunt app sale has gone live to give our readers a selection of notable discounts from just $1. With over 50 titles to choose from, you’ll enjoy lifetime access along with consistent upgrades on each app. Everything has been updated to support macOS Big Sur, making for a great time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for an M1 Mac. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

The latest BundleHunt is a great way to pick up notable apps at a significant price drop along the way. There are 51 apps in total to choose from starting at $1, so be sure to browse all the way to the bottom of the page to see all of your options. Here are a few our top picks:

Notable apps in today’s sale include:

  • AirBuddy: With AirBuddy, you can simply open your AirPods case next to your Mac and see the current status right away, just like how it works on your iPhone or iPad.
  • Roxio Toast 19 Titanium: Makes it easier than ever to burn, copy, capture, edit, convert, and share digital media.
  • Studies: Some things in your life have to be memorized. Facts, formulas, words, pictures, dates, procedures, even names and faces. 
  • iStat Menus: iStat Menus lets you monitor your system right from the menubar. Included are 8 menu extras that let you monitor every aspect of your system.
  • NetSpot Home: Wi-Fi analysis, and troubleshooting on Mac OS X and Windows. It’s a FREE Wi-Fi analyzer. No need to be a network expert to improve your home or office Wi-Fi today!

Make sure to swing over to our roundup of the best iOS and Mac apps each day for even more deals on popular games, productivity software, and more.

