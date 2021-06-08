New low of $199 hits HP’s 14-inch Chromebook at Amazon and Best Buy (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $199 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $80 off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable Chromebook lets you browse the web, run Android apps, and much more while sidelining the high cost of MacBooks and many other competitors. It boasts 12-hour battery life, allowing most to power through an entire workday without needing a charge. I/O options include 3.5mm audio, USB-A, Type-C, and microSD. Rated 4.5/5 stars by more than 6,200 Amazon reviewers.

If you plan to connect your new Chromebook to a monitor, you may want consider grabbing this foldable aluminum laptop stand at $18 Prime shipped. Unlike many competitors, this solution folds into a compact design that’s easy to slide into a backpack. Over 550 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating.

Speaking of computer-related deals, earlier today we spotted Apple’s 2020 Intel MacBook Air at $830 and we’re still tracking a new low on the new 24-inch M1 iMac. No matter which route you take, there’s bound to be something worth grabbing in today’s work from home essentials Gold Box from $14. Finally, don’t forget that you can snag this black and white leather gaming chair at $90.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

Google Play Store: The millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your Chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security

Sleek, responsive design: Keep going comfortably with the backlit keyboard and multi-touch touchpad that supports four finger gestures set in a sleek design for moving from room to room or on the road

Binge watch while you work: Equipped with an Intel(R) processor, 14″ display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts at B&O and a long battery life to get more done while having fun

