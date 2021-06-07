This black and white leather gaming chair is down to $90 (1-year low, Reg. $109)

Amazon is offering the OFM High-Back Leather Gaming Chair for $90 shipped. That’s $19 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $8. This offering features padding throughout, swivels 360 degrees, can be reclinead, and arms flip up for those times when you need a bit more space. The padding mentioned above is contoured and can be found not only along the back, but also in its headrest and arms. A heavy-duty build yields a 275-pound weight capacity. Rated 4.5/5 stars by well over 750 Amazon shoppers.
Want to spend considerably less? If so, don’t overlook BestOffice’s $55 desk chair. While it may not offer up a game-inspired appearance, it’s still a solid option for refreshing whatever your current seat may be. This offering has over 23,000 reviews, is a #1 Amazon best-seller, and boasts a respectable 4.3/5 star rating.
Need a new desk as well? If so, these simple and foldable solutions start at $64 in today’s Gold Box. Other notable markdowns that could also come in handy include this smart speaker outlet shelf at under $6 alongside a batch of solid-state drives from $40. And if you want a new streaming microphone, check out the premium EPOS B20 with a solid aluminum shell, USB-C, and more.
OFM High-Back Leather Gaming Chair features:
- A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays
- With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play
- Features height adjustment, seat back recline control, flip up arms and 360 degrees of swivel
