This black and white leather gaming chair is down to $90 (1-year low, Reg. $109)

Home Goods
1-year low $90

Amazon is offering the OFM High-Back Leather Gaming Chair for $90 shipped. That’s $19 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $8. This offering features padding throughout, swivels 360 degrees, can be reclinead, and arms flip up for those times when you need a bit more space. The padding mentioned above is contoured and can be found not only along the back, but also in its headrest and arms. A heavy-duty build yields a 275-pound weight capacity. Rated 4.5/5 stars by well over 750 Amazon shoppers.

Want to spend considerably less? If so, don’t overlook BestOffice’s $55 desk chair. While it may not offer up a game-inspired appearance, it’s still a solid option for refreshing whatever your current seat may be. This offering has over 23,000 reviews, is a #1 Amazon best-seller, and boasts a respectable 4.3/5 star rating.

Need a new desk as well? If so, these simple and foldable solutions start at $64 in today’s Gold Box. Other notable markdowns that could also come in handy include this smart speaker outlet shelf at under $6 alongside a batch of solid-state drives from $40. And if you want a new streaming microphone, check out the premium EPOS B20 with a solid aluminum shell, USB-C, and more.

OFM High-Back Leather Gaming Chair features:

  • A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays
  • With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play
  • Features height adjustment, seat back recline control, flip up arms and 360 degrees of swivel

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

