Save up to 65% on work from home essentials in today’s Gold Box sale from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SAIJI (98% positive all-time feedback from 3,900+) via Amazon is taking up to 65% off a selection of lap desks, tablet stands, and other work from home accessories starting at $14. In some cases you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the full discounts. Free shipping is available across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout today’s sale you’ll find a collection of ways to make working from home a bit more enjoyable, ranging from tablet stands for bringing in a second screen to adjustable desks for working from the couch. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable desk deals today:

Those who don’t mind working from the desk will want to consider picking up this black and white leather gaming chair instead, which we’re currently tracking a notable offer on. Having dropped to the best price in over a year, you can grab this battlestation upgrade for $90. That’s of course alongside all of the other markdowns in our PC gaming guide this week, as well.

SAIJU Adjustable Lap Desk features:

SAIIJ laptop desks are made by soft material and high density PVC leather, the texture of the desk have friction can prevent other little things slide off from the desk. Ideal gifts choice. On the left side of laptop bed tray desk have a little drawer in which you can put your mouse, USB cables, tape, pens, eyeglasses, laptop stopper and other small items in it. Note: the laptop stopper and user manual be putted into the storage drawer.

