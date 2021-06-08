FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 65% on work from home essentials in today’s Gold Box sale from $14

-
AmazonHome Goods
Save 65% From $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SAIJI (98% positive all-time feedback from 3,900+) via Amazon is taking up to 65% off a selection of lap desks, tablet stands, and other work from home accessories starting at $14. In some cases you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the full discounts. Free shipping is available across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout today’s sale you’ll find a collection of ways to make working from home a bit more enjoyable, ranging from tablet stands for bringing in a second screen to adjustable desks for working from the couch. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable desk deals today:

Those who don’t mind working from the desk will want to consider picking up this black and white leather gaming chair instead, which we’re currently tracking a notable offer on. Having dropped to the best price in over a year, you can grab this battlestation upgrade for $90. That’s of course alongside all of the other markdowns in our PC gaming guide this week, as well.

SAIJU Adjustable Lap Desk features:

 SAIIJ laptop desks are made by soft material and high density PVC leather, the texture of the desk have friction can prevent other little things slide off from the desk. Ideal gifts choice. On the left side of laptop bed tray desk have a little drawer in which you can put your mouse, USB cables, tape, pens, eyeglasses, laptop stopper and other small items in it. Note: the laptop stopper and user manual be putted into the storage drawer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bring a sub and THX audio to the desktop: Klipsch ProMe...
23andMe Ancestry DNA Test Kits now up to $50 off at Ama...
Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of watchOS 8 on s...
Amazon offers women’s apparel up to 50% off for s...
LG’s 2021 C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV hits...
Razer’s Kishi Gamepad for Android smartphones sees 32...
Greenworks Father’s Day sale live with up to 43% ...
Upgrade your BBQ game with this Bluetooth meat thermome...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 25%), more

From $5 Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 120W GaN II Charging Station $80 (New low), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $110+

Bring a sub and THX audio to the desktop: Klipsch ProMedia speakers now $70 (Reg. $110+)

$70 Learn More
$50 off

23andMe Ancestry DNA Test Kits now up to $50 off at Amazon ahead of Father’s Day

From $89 Learn More
Save $70

Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of watchOS 8 on sale from $329 (Save $70)

From $329 Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers women’s apparel up to 50% off for summer: Jumpsuits, dresses, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
$100+ off

LG’s 2021 C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV hits Amazon all-time low at $1,400 shipped

$1,400 Learn More
Reg. $80

Razer’s Kishi Gamepad for Android smartphones sees 32% discount to new all-time low at $55

$55 Learn More