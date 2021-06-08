Panera teams up with Amazon to offer 40% + $3 credit for Prime Day orders

As an early Prime Day deal, Amazon and Panera have joined forces to give you a discounted meal during the extravaganza. Right now, new members who join My Panera through this link will enjoy 40% off orders June 21-22. Prime members will receive an additional $3 credit on one order during that time frame. It’s rare to see discounts this deep at Panera, and today’s deal marks the best we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting something on the healthier side of the spectrum, but still need to pick up fast food, Panera is a great place to check out. You’ll find a full bakery there with pastries, bagels, and more made fresh daily. Their You Pick Two combo is my personal favorite, as I love their broccoli cheddar soup (in a bread bowl) paired with a half chicken caesar salad. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that Panera is still offering three months of its MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription for FREE. For comparison, you’d normally pay $9 per month and today’s deal saves you $27 total. This is a match of our last mention from March and is the best available. MyPanera Coffee gives you unlimited light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, or iced coffee, as well as hot tea for as long as you keep the subscription alive. Whether you’re back to commuting to work, or just want to get out of the home office to grab a coffee before returning for an afternoon meeting, this subscription is a great option. Learn more here.

Today’s lead deal is part of Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day celebration. Spanning 48 hours, the event kicks off on June 21. We’ll be here with you through all the hours of the sale to bring you the best discounts we can find. Blair recently broke down what we expect to see fall in price during the 48-hours shopping extravaganza, so be sure to give that a look if you’re interested in being prepared for the event.

