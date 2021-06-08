Amazon officially announced that Prime Day will be running from June 21-23, with a selection of non-stop discounts over the two-day event. There are plenty of ways to prepare for Amazon’s big event, and you should certainly consider reading through our guide so you’re ready to go. While you’ll be able to save on just about everything from the latest tech to home goods, fashion, and more, today we’re making a few predictions on what kinds of specific discounts might arrive from Amazon. Head below for five potential deals we might see and all of our other Prime Day 2021 expectations.

Looking ahead to Prime Day 2021: What do we expect?

First up, it’s worth rehashing that the end all be all of Prime Day is an Amazon Prime membership. We’ve already highlighted just how essential this is for locking in all of the savings for the two-day event, so be sure to get everything in order ahead of time. Amazon Prime currently runs $119 for a year or $12.99 per month. A free trial is available for new customers, which is a good way to go if you’re on the fence about a longer commitment.

Of course, the best way to be prepared for Prime Day 2021 is to make sure you’re following all of the 9to5Toys accounts so you don’t miss any of the best deals. We’ll be working around the clock over the next few weeks to deliver coverage on all of the most notable deals, which you’ll find in our Amazon guide alongside this Prime Day landing page. So be sure to bookmark both of those for quick access.

5 deals we expect to see

1) First deals on Amazon’s new Echo Shows, deep discounts on the rest

Last month Amazon unveiled refreshed versions of its Echo Show lineup, which arrive at slightly higher price points than the previous generations. While there will certainly be deep discounts across the entire lineup of Alexa-enabled devices come Prime Day, we’re also expecting to see the very first deals on the all-new smart displays. These will likely be the very first chances to bring home the just-released smart home upgrades, making the offers notable, no matter how steep the savings end up being.

2) AirPods Pro hit new all-time low

With rumors swirling that next year will bring about a new pair of AirPods Pro, we’re anticipating that Prime Day will give shoppers a reason to go with the current generation by way of all-time low pricing. We’ve been seeing some occasional discounts on the ANC-equipped true wireless earbuds from Apple throughout the year so far, but there hasn’t been the kind of savings that make holdouts finally upgrade to the flagship releases. And with all of the new spatial audio features that rolled out to Apple Music, Prime Day will be the perfect time to offer the deepest deal yet on AirPods Pro.

3) Deep discounts on 4K TVs

Retailers take almost every chance available to offer doorbuster-level pricing on 4K TVs, and Prime Day will certainly be no exception. Some highlights this year will likely deliver new lows across a variety of sizes, alongside some newer models that are equipped with 120Hz refresh rates to go with your new PS5 or Xbox Series X. And given how Amazon has already discounted several of the Fire TV Editions ahead of Prime Day, it’s likely those savings will continue all the way up to some of the pricey home theater-worthy buys, too.

4) Google Pixel 5

So far this year, Google’s flagship Pixel 5 smartphone hasn’t been receiving much love in the deals department. We’re expecting that to change come Prime Day, with at least a notable price cut on the handset to go alongside all of the other Android smartphones that are likely to be marked down come the two-day shopping event. There’s no telling how steep of a discount Amazon might deliver, but it’ll likely be the lowest offer of the year given pricing so far in 2021.

5) We see a Prime membership deal ahead of the big day

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen any kind of discount on Prime memberships. But it wouldn’t surprise us to see some kind of price reduction or a bonus for new Prime members ahead of the two-day shopping event. Amazon doesn’t need to do this, but it sure would bring some new folks into the fold.

How else are you preparing for Prime Day 2021? Be sure that you’re following all of the 9to5Toys accounts so you don’t miss any of the best deals next month!

