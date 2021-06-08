After seeing a collection of its cases go on sale yesterday, Amazon is now discounting the all-new OtterBox MagSafe car mounts for the very first time. Headlined by the Dash and Windshield Mount at $39.96, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings from the usual $50 going rate and marks a new all-time low. Having just launched last month, the latest additions to OtterBox’s lineup of iPhone accessories arrive as some of the very first MagSafe car mounts on the market. The Dash and Windshield version arrives with a suction cup base that can be mounted in a variety of places throughout the cabin, and pairs with a telescoping arm for getting the right viewing angle. There’s of course the MagSafe mount at the end that will uphold any of Apple’s iPhone 12 series devices. Reviews are still coming in, but OtterBox gear is highly-rated overall. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the Air Vent version of OtterBox’s new MagSafe Car Mount at $31.96. Typically fetching $40, you’re looking at the same 20% savings as noted above as well as an all-time low. This model arrives with much of the same MagSafe support found above, but with an air vent design that clips onto your car’s AC exhaust. It’s not quite as adjustable as the featured model, but will certainly get the job done for all those summer road trips.

The one downside on either of OtterBox’s MagSafe car mounts is that they lack any built-in charging features. While that’ll be a perk for those relying on wired CarPlay, it might also be a nonstarter. If that’s the case for your on-the-road setup, be sure to check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys on ESR’s HaloLock mounts instead. These arrive with much of the same MagSafe features, just with 7.5W charging outputs in both dashboard and desk-ready form-factors. Get all of the details right here.

OtterBox MagSafe Car Mount featues:

Bringing your phone along on a drive is a snap with the OtterBox Performance Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe. The Performance Car Dash & Windshield Mount is a handy addition to your OtterBox case or phone that works with Apple MagSafe technology. The easily adjustable mount clicks your phone into place and holds it securely wherever the road takes you. Make the Performance Car Dash & Windshield Mount a must-have in your OtterBox MagSafe accessories collection.

