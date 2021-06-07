FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s OtterBox Father’s Day sale now live from $5.50: iPhone 12 cases, Android gear, more

-
20% off $5.50+

The OtterBox Father’s Day sale is now live. Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a range of OtterBox iPhone 12 cases, Samsung gear, and accessories. You can score the OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro at $31.96 shipped. Also matched direct. That’s 20% off the going $40 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, this case is “infused with silver-based additive” that continually blocks microbial growth, according the OtterBox. Alongside a lifetime warranty, this model sits in-between slim and protective with a soft inner finish and a hard outer layer to “absorb and deflect impacts.” It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,900 Amazon customers. Plus, you’ll find a whole lot more OtterBox deals live down below. 

More OtterBox Father’s Day deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the OtterBox Amazon Father’s Day sale right here and you’ll find even more directly on the OtterBox official site

We also still have a notable deal live on the OtterBox + PopSocket iPhone 12 series cases, just be sure to check out the new OtterBox MagSafe car mounts and its latest MagSafe Wallet/Folio cases as well. 

More on the OtterBox Commuter Series:

  • Compatible with iphone 12 & iphone 12 pro
  • OtterBox Father’s Day: Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria it does not protect you or the screen
  • Case is infused with silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth
  • Thin profile slips in and out of pockets with soft inner and hard outer layers absorb and deflect impacts, open access to ports and speakers

