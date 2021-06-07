The OtterBox Father’s Day sale is now live. Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a range of OtterBox iPhone 12 cases, Samsung gear, and accessories. You can score the OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro at $31.96 shipped. Also matched direct. That’s 20% off the going $40 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, this case is “infused with silver-based additive” that continually blocks microbial growth, according the OtterBox. Alongside a lifetime warranty, this model sits in-between slim and protective with a soft inner finish and a hard outer layer to “absorb and deflect impacts.” It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,900 Amazon customers. Plus, you’ll find a whole lot more OtterBox deals live down below.

More OtterBox Father’s Day deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the OtterBox Amazon Father’s Day sale right here and you’ll find even more directly on the OtterBox official site.

We also still have a notable deal live on the OtterBox + PopSocket iPhone 12 series cases, just be sure to check out the new OtterBox MagSafe car mounts and its latest MagSafe Wallet/Folio cases as well.

More on the OtterBox Commuter Series:

Compatible with iphone 12 & iphone 12 pro

OtterBox Father’s Day: Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria it does not protect you or the screen

Case is infused with silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth

Thin profile slips in and out of pockets with soft inner and hard outer layers absorb and deflect impacts, open access to ports and speakers

