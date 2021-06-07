The OtterBox Father’s Day sale is now live. Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a range of OtterBox iPhone 12 cases, Samsung gear, and accessories. You can score the OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro at $31.96 shipped. Also matched direct. That’s 20% off the going $40 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, this case is “infused with silver-based additive” that continually blocks microbial growth, according the OtterBox. Alongside a lifetime warranty, this model sits in-between slim and protective with a soft inner finish and a hard outer layer to “absorb and deflect impacts.” It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,900 Amazon customers. Plus, you’ll find a whole lot more OtterBox deals live down below.
More OtterBox Father’s Day deals:
- Symmetry Clear Series iPhone 12/Pro $40 (Reg. $50)
- Strada Series Case for iPhone 12/Pro $61 (Reg. $70)
- Defender Series Screenless iPhone 12 Pro Max $48 (Reg. $60)
- Prefix Series iPhone 12 Pro Max $28 (Reg. $35)
- OtterBox iPhone/Android screen protectors 20% off
- Plus more iPhone 12 OtterBox deals…
- Plus more iPhone 11 OtterBox deals…
- OtterBox Android Case deals from $5.50…
Be sure to browse through the rest of the OtterBox Amazon Father’s Day sale right here and you’ll find even more directly on the OtterBox official site.
We also still have a notable deal live on the OtterBox + PopSocket iPhone 12 series cases, just be sure to check out the new OtterBox MagSafe car mounts and its latest MagSafe Wallet/Folio cases as well.
More on the OtterBox Commuter Series:
- Compatible with iphone 12 & iphone 12 pro
- OtterBox Father’s Day: Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria it does not protect you or the screen
- Case is infused with silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth
- Thin profile slips in and out of pockets with soft inner and hard outer layers absorb and deflect impacts, open access to ports and speakers
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!