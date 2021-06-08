As we add more and more devices to our daily lives, charging areas can start to become a cluttered eyesore. RapidX, which is no stranger to charging accessories, has recently released its latest clutter-cutter â€” the MyCharging Station. With four USB ports, a 10W wireless charging pad, a holder for an Apple Watch, and two standard outlets, itâ€™s a great way to clean up a popular charging spot in your home. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Out of the box

While the Mycharging Station is pretty simple, in the box, RapidX also includes a few cables to get you started, as well as some other mounting and cable management accessories. USB-A to USB-C, USB-A to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-C cables help to connect a variety of devices.Â

There are two colors available for the Mycharging station: the white that we have here and a black colorway to match darker rooms.Â

Another part is the removable Apple Watch holder that attaches to the shelf on top. I donâ€™t have an Apple Watch; Iâ€™m still rocking the Withings Steel HR Sport, so this will be removed for me.Â

Installation is pretty simple as the Mycharging Station plugs into a standard wall outlet. Just remove the cover and use the included screws and hole covers to secure the station to an outlet.Â

RapidX MyCharging Station: Ins and outs

The RapidX MyCharging Station can charge up to seven devices at the same time. Along the left side are four USB ports that can deliver a total of 48W. The USB-C port can charge up to 45W when used by itself.Â

On the right side is a 10W wireless charging pad that is a great home for charging devices. My iPhone 8 easily fits in there as well as my wifeâ€™s 12 Pro Max.Â

One of the best features, though, is that the Mycharging Station doesnâ€™t take up the outlets â€” it leaves them completely usable.Â

RapidX MyCharging Station: Video

Simple and functional designÂ

RapidX has some nice ways to route cables on the Mycharging Station with the included cable tie, the clip above the USB charging ports, and ways to route cables under the divided platform. For an Apple Watch charger, the cable can be wound around underneath to keep things nice and tidy.Â

RapidX MyCharging Station: Usability

For me, Iâ€™ve found the Mycharging Station to be the perfect place to keep my Sandmarc LED lights to keep the batteries topped off. The shelf lets me store them neatly out of the way without taking up the outlets that I often need to plug other lights into.

9to5Toysâ€™ take

For some, the RapidX MyCharging Station may seem completely unnecessary, but for others, it could be a welcomed addition to help optimize and area of the home. In my studio, it provides a great way to add some more charging options to my outlets since I typically have many devices plugged in anyways.Â

If this doesnâ€™t fit your exact needs, there are some other great options out there. RapidX also has an assortment of wireless chargers and car accessories. Or, check out our review of the Aukey Aircore 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 wireless chargers. Lastly, if none of those strike your fancy, be sure to keep an eye on our smartphone accessories guide on 9to5toys.com.

