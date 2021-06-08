FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roborock’s S6 Smart Robot Vacuum + Mop returns to all-time low at $380 (Save $220)

-
Reg. $600 $380

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S6 Smart Robotic Vacuum + Mop for $379.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Also at Walmart and eBay. Down from $600, this ushers in 37% in savings and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. This robot vacuum features laser-guided navigation, which allows it to create a virtual map of your home for more precise cleaning routes. It can run for 150 minutes on a single charge, allowing it to clean up your entire house before automatically returning to its base station. With 2000Pa of suction, it can clean hardwood, carpet, tile, and more. There’s also Alexa integration so you can begin a cleaning routine through simple voice commands, letting you sit back, relax, and let robots do the work for you. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,700 happy customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $160 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Roborock option above.

This is far from the only smart home deal that we’ve tracked today. You’ll find Chamberlain’s Wi-Fi RJO Smart Garage Door Opener bundle is down to $370, eufy’s Smart Lock Touch for $187, and even the ecobee SmartThermostat at $199, which is slated to get Siri later this year. For other smart home discounts, you’ll want to give our guide a look, bookmark it, and visit frequently to see what other markdowns we find.

Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

