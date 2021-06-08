Chamberlain’s Wi-Fi RJO Smart Garage Door Opener bundle now $370 (Reg. $413+)

Amazon is now offering the Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener (RJO20) for $369.99 shipped. This one carries a $438 regular price and currently sells for $413.50 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is an Amazon 2021 low and the best we can find. This setup includes the RJO garage door opener, automatic garage door lock, remote light, the protector system safety sensors, a three-button tri-band remote, and multi-function wall control. It is Wi-Fi enabled for smart functionality through the myQ app (notifications, up to three users, more), features a “virtually silent” wall-mounted design, and allows for safe in-garage deliveries, remote control from anywhere, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the higher-end wall-mounted system above is overkill for your needs, take a look at the Chamberlain C273T Smart Garage Door Opener setup at $168.50 instead. This is a more basic system overall, but will still provide safe and secure smartphone control as well as a steel construction and more via the myQ app. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

The go dive into our smart home guide for even more discounts to take you living space more intelligent this summer. This morning saw some great deals go live on eufy’s Smart Lock Touch and we are also still tracking great deals on ecobee’s SmartThermostat that’s about to get Siri support. Beyond that, you’ll find solid deals on the meross Dimmable Color Lamp, Blink outdoor cameras, and Ring’s new Video Doorbell, just to name a few.

More on the Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener:

The wall mount garage opener mounts discretely on the wall next to the garage door, increasing the functional space in the garage

The included automatic garage door lock secures your door every time it closes, so you always know that your home is protected

Unique wall-mounting system eliminates vibrations through the ceiling for nearly silent operation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

