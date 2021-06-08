FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eufyâ€™s Smart Lock Touch packs a fingerprint reader at $187 (Save $33), more from $100

eufyâ€™s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Smart Lock Touch with bundled Wi-Fi bridge for $186.99 shipped. Normally fetching $220, todayâ€™s offer amounts to $33 in savings, matches the second-best price to date, and has only been beaten once before. As one of eufyâ€™s latest additions to its smart home stable, this deadbolt delivers five different ways to unlock the front door. Alongside just using a traditional key, thereâ€™s also a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes alongside smartphone control over Bluetooth and even a fingerprint reader. Alexa control thanks to the bundled hub completes the package and everything is wrapped in an IP65 weather-resistant casing to round out the highlights. Over 310 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more fromÂ $100.

Other notable eufy security deals:

If itâ€™s smartphone accessories youâ€™re after, be sure to check out all of the offers live in Ankerâ€™s WWDC sale. With everything from chargers to MFi Lightning cables, there are plenty of discounts available for upgrading the everyday carry or nightstand setup. And starting at $9, there are quite a few affordable offerings, as well.

eufy Smart Lock Touch featues:

Smart Lock Touch now supports Wi-Fi. Set up the included Wi-Fi Bridge to lock and unlock Smart Lock Touch right from your phone, no matter where you are. Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second. Faster than fumbling your keys. Open smart fingerprint door lock in an instant using your fingerprint, unlock with the eufy Security app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

