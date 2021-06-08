Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $140 as a new all-time low arrives (Save 30%)

Today only, Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Normally fetching $200, they’re currently marked down to $170 at Amazon with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by $10 and dropping the price to the best we’ve seen to date. Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.4/5 star rating from over 5,200 customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $100 to save some extra cash. While not quite as feature-packed as the ANC-equipped pair of earbuds, these still deliver an Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise as well as 11-hour playback. You’ll also enjoy a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then go dive into all of the discounts in the annual Bose Father’s Day sale, which went live to start off the week. Delivering up to 30% in savings across nearly all of its popular ANC headphones and more, these are the best prices of the year and in many cases, rare discounts on Bose gear that hardly goes on sale. Starting at $99, now is the perfect time to score a distraction-free listening experience for dad, or just yourself.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!