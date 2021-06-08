FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save a massive $200 on Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro today at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $199 shipped. That’s up to $200 or 50% off the going rate, $100 under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since late last year. The flagship model and one of the best home sous vide machines out there, it can heat up to 100-liters of water, run for more hours than you would ever need it to, and features integration with the Anova app over Wi-Fi. Drop tested and made with an IPX7 rating, it features a stainless steel build and can cook just about anything water bath-style including “chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if you don’t need the professional-level features on the model above, despite the massive discount, check out the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano at $126 shipped instead. Or, save even more and go with the highly-rated Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker at $47 shipped and call it a day. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted kitchenware and household essentials. You can score dad a steel Mixology Bartender Kit at 40% off today, check out this ongoing deal on Instant Pot’s Ace Plus, or grab Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set, just to name a few. 

More on the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro:

  • Perfect results every time: never over or undercook your food again. The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone
  • What to cook: sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none

