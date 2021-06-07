Instant Pot’s Ace Plus cooks soup and blends frozen cocktails, now $70 (Reg. $150)

Macy’s is now offering the Instant Pot Ace Plus 10-in-1 Smoothie and Soup Blender for $69.93 shipped. Regularly up to $150, today’s deal is more than $10 below the Amazon all-time low, $20 under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Unlike the personal-sized Ninja model we spotted on sale earlier this morning, this one has 10 one-touch settings (smoothies, margaritas, dips, nut butters, salsa, plus more) and can cook the soup via blade friction. There really aren’t very many blenders out there that can handle all of those tasks in this price range. It boasts a 26,500RPM motor, an additional 10 speed settings for manual control, and is ready to take care of all the frozen summer cocktails this year. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find proper upright blender like this for less, never mind one that can cook soup. Even the base model Instant Ace cooking blender is being sold for $80 at Amazon right now. You could opt for something like this Oster 5-cup model at $56, but you’ll likely be better off with this highly-rated Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender that went on sale this morning at $60.

Check out today’s price drop on Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set as well as Bodum’s highly-rated French Press, then dive into Amazon’s deal on Anova’s marinade-ready Vacuum Sealer Pro and this 10-in-1 Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven, while you’re at it. We also have loads of Father’s Day deals to take advantage of from clothing and footwear to shavers, iPhone cases, and much more right here. Here’s our roundup of the best new colognes to gift for Father’s Day 2021 as well.

More on the Instant Pot Ace Plus Smoothie and Soup Blender:

From the makers of Instant Pot: This 10-in-1 hot and cold blender is versatile making hot tasty soups with a hot heating element

Easy: 10-in-1 one touch buttons to easily make smoothies, hot soups, margaritas, dips, nut butters, salsa and more

Tasty smoothies: This powerhouse 26,500RPM 10-speed customizable countertop blender zips through ingredients making smoothies nutritious and tasty

Silky smooth or chunky soups – Add fresh vegetables, broth- even raw meat. Ace Plus boils then gently stirs so everything cooks perfectly, and noodles stay intact

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!