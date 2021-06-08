The Swatch x NASA collab delivers the summer’s most unexpected breakout styles

Swatch’s latest collaboration looks beyond the stars. From jumpsuits to juggernauts, the Swiss watch company is partnering with NASA to deliver its new space collection. This five-piece series includes some NASA stylings that fans of the program are sure to love. We go over every inch of this final frontier in watchmaking, so hit the jump for more info.

Swatch announces new NASA-themed Space Collection

Featuring its new bioceramic material and a slew of creative design choices, Swatch is going for gold with its new NASA-inspired collection. There are five pieces for us to explore, so let’s start off strong with the all-American EXTRAVEHICULAR watch in iconic red, white, and blue. This six-handed timepiece is crafted from 30ATM waterproof silicone with an innovative hybrid casing. Functional stopwatch buttons dot the sides, while the dial itself is decked out in Olympic-level ticks and notches, with a full countdown to the the word “LIFTOFF” lining the upper rim.

Sharing a similar design is the LAUNCH model in jumpsuit orange with gunmetal accents. The signature bioceramic style is shown off more prominently here, swapping the plain white background for a hollow interior to show off the watch’s inner mechanisms. These stylings are mirrored in the JUMPSUIT edition, which obfuscates the gears with an opaque, deep-space blue.

Following a more traditional path, the SPACE RACE timepiece is enveloped in icy white with the NASA logo imprinted boldly on the strap. The transparent material appears to be outfitted with retro backlighting, giving it a pristine glow. And finally, the oddball of the bunch breaks out with multicolor gears, a clear, numberless dial, and the most understated strap of the collection. Swatch’s TAKE ME TO THE MOON watch is whimsical, eye-catching, and sure to be a favorite among sci-fi fans with its futuristic design. All of these watches are available in-store and on the Swatch website for purchase, with pricing ranging from $85 to $165.

9to5Toys’ Take

Swatch has added some truly innovative styles to the menagerie of NASA-themed merch on the market. With a variety of colors and style, see-through dials, and the exciting bioplastic hybrid casing, I can see both collectors and space fans alike finding something to love about these pieces. They’re smart, true to form, and capture that classic sense of nostalgia and hope that space exploration represents for some of us. Plus, G-SHOCK has already taken the cake when it comes to digital NASA watches anyhow.

