G-SHOCK is paying homage to 40 stellar years of space exploration with its new DW5600 NASA watch. Modeled in honor of the 40th anniversary of the first Space Shuttle launch back in 1981, this commemorative timepiece has collectors and space enthusiasts buzzing. The industrial black and white casing aims to invoke the image of the OV-102 space shuttle, but it’s more than just a pretty face. It’s a very pretty face, with engraved stainless steel back casing, a totally unique EL backlight, and a myriad of hat-tips to our best and brightest. Hit the jump for more info, and how you can get your hands on this one-of-a-kind timepiece.

G-SHOCK debuts new DW5600 NASA watch

Borrowing its looks from the famed Space Shuttle Columbia that launched April 12, 1981, the G-SHOCK NASA watch sports a classic Shuttle white dial with the red NASA logo printed on top, and an embossed black trim. The minimalist design speaks to the peak function and form of famed NASA shuttles from across the decades, complete with a retro digital display. The case back, however, is engraved with the Columbia itself and the dates 1981 to 2021, which you’ll also find hidden within the dial itself. It’s all lit up in the one-of-a-kind, nostalgic green afterglow of the electroluminescent backlight, like taking a personal peek into the Smithsonian after hours. And of course, the flag of the United States is printed on the band’s end.

Functionally, this timepiece is fit for America’s finest. The G-SHOCK Nasa watch is shock-resistant, and water-resistant up to 200-meters. It comes equipped with flash alerts, programmable alarms, and a stopwatch that’s accurate to 1/100th of a second. Though what completes the package is, well, the packaging. Each NASA watch comes in a commemorative box printed to look like a 80s style NASA computer, reading out the STS-1 Mission statistics, and a storage tin that features the shuttle’s 2-day orbit around the Earth.

Pricing and availability

The G-SHOCK DW5600 NASA watch will run you $140 if you feel like elevating your style to the stratosphere. Unfortunately, they sold out after yesterday’s launch, but you can still sign-up for email notifications (at the bottom of the page) to get updates on its availability. Due to popularity, they’re limited one-per-household, so while they would certainly make excellent gifts, you better make sure you don’t want to keep it for yourself beforehand.

9to5Toys’ take:

NASA merch has been taking flight since the 80’s, 90’s, and now that the program is defunct, it holds enormous nostalgic value today. From retro tee-shirts to bomber jackets, an enormity of LEGO sets, and yes, of course watches, does this interpretation of the iconic space program do it justice? In my opinion, absolutely. Between the vintage design all the way down to the EL backlighting, color scheme, and the oodles of retro detailing, this watch screams NASA. The price is consistent with the quality of the watch, so while steep, is a sound investment given its credentials. All-in-all, the G-SHOCK NASA watch is iconic, durable, and has a thorough aesethetic through-line. Perfect for space enthusiasts, watch collectors, or anyone seeking that nostalgic edge.

