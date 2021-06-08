VANKYO X200 Wireless Earbuds offer 120-hour battery, IPX8 waterproofing at $19 (60% off)

Catfish Force (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering VANKYO’s X200 True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $18.99 Prime shipped. That’s down nearly $30 from the usual rate, marking a new all-time low at 60% off. These premium offerings from VANKYO are ready for anything with IPX8 waterproofing, up to 120-hours of playtime with the accompanying charging case, and lightning quick connection with Bluetooth 5.0. Powered by dual 8mm audio drivers, you can experience deep bass and rich tones whether you’re working out, on a call, or just jamming to some summer bops. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. See more options below.

Sometimes, the simplest answer is going to be right one, especially if you’re looking to spend even less than what our lead deal goes for. So if you don’t mind haggling with a few wires now and then, Sony’s basic earbuds are just $10. You’ll boost your soundscape a smidge with dual 9mm drivers, plus you never have to worry about keeping them charged. These lo-fi staples are rated 4.4/5 stars from 11,000 customers.

Alternatively, JLAB has some wire-free options at 44% off the usual fare. The GO Air True Wireless Earbuds settle back on the 8mm drivers, as well as a 20-hour battery life with charging case, and adjustable EQ for under $17. While these might be the most cost-effective wireless earbuds of the week, there’s always new options popping up in our headphones guide.

VANKYO X200 True Wireless Earbuds feature:

Experience music, movies, podcasts, calls, and more in a whole new way. Alpha X200 provides a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance with 8mm large size speaker driver – the drive area is 1.77 times than the normal drive area. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology you will get 2x faster transmission speed and more stable connection without signal loss or music dropouts. The true wireless earbuds against damage from sweat or rain. It won’t get in the way of enjoying sports, music and calls.

