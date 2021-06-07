With E3 just around the corner, Amazon is now kicking off a new Razer Gamer Days Sale that’s offering a collection of new all-time lows on gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Also at Best Buy. Headlining is the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard for $89.99. Normally selling for $120, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you value every inch of free space on the desk or just prefer the design of a more compact keyboard, the Razer Huntsman Mini delivers the brand’s first 60% design that trades off the number pad and some other keys for a streamlined form-factor. There’s still all of the signature features here like Chroma RGB lighting, as well as an aluminum frame, programmable keys, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $40.

Other notable Razer Gamer Day deals:

After you’ve decked out the battlestation with new gear from the Razer Gamer Day sale, have a look at this ongoing discount we spotted on RESPAWN’s Standing Desk. Complete with some added features like a dedicated place to store keyboards and mice, it is currently marked down to $243.50. That’s alongside all off the other discounts in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard features:

Dominate on a different scale with the Razer Huntsman Mini—a 60% gaming keyboard with cutting-edge Razer Optical Switches. Highly portable and ideal for streamlined setups, it’s time to experience lightning-fast actuation in our most compact form factor yet.

